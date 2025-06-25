Muscat – The National Bank of Oman (NBO) has announced launching an exclusive summer campaign targeting Debit, Credit, or Badeel Travel Prepaid Cardholders on international transactions. Running until 14th September 2025, the campaign enables customers to maximise spending while earning rewards with every swipe. Applicable to all international point-of-sale and e-commerce purchases, it rewards top monthly spenders with NBO Rewards points.

Each month, 30 high-spending customers will receive OMR 50 worth of NBO Reward Points, with 18 Debit Cardholders, 10 Credit Cardholders, and 2 Badeel Prepaid Travel Cardholders. Upon the campaign’s closure, the top 10 overall spenders will receive a grand prize of OMR 100 in the form of NBO Reward Points each. In addition, 3 highest spenders will receive a travel voucher worth OMR 500 to a destination of their choice.

The campaign is open to all retail NBO cardholders, including staff, and is designed to boost usage, reactivate dormant cards, and provide value for those travelling or shopping internationally. Customers can participate through using their cards abroad or for cross-border e-commerce payments.

Winners will be selected based on the highest international spending each month. Monthly winners are eligible for the grand prize and may only win the monthly reward once during the campaign. All NBO Rewards will be credited within 30 days of the campaign’s conclusion. Reversed or cancelled transactions will not be considered.

This exciting campaign underscores NBO’s ongoing commitment to rewarding customer loyalty while encouraging safe, seamless, and convenient card usage at home or abroad. It reflects NBO’s vision to deliver engaging, value-driven experiences that elevate every aspect of our customers’ banking journey.

For more information, customers can visit www.nbo.om, contact the NBO Call Centre at 24770000, or access the NBO app.