MUSCAT: The National Bank of Oman (NBO) has launched its Graduate Program (NBO Tomorrow’s Leaders), designed to attract and develop talented graduates from diverse fields. The initiative offers young Omanis an unparalleled opportunity to embark on a discovery journey in the financial services sector, equipping them with necessary skills, technical and interpersonal capabilities as well as the support needed for long-term professional growth.

Speaking on this initiative, Dr. Ali Al Abri, General Manager and Chief Human Resources Officer at NBO, said: “At NBO, we are committed to empower young Omani professionals by offering them the right tools and knowledge needed to thrive and succeed in the rather competitive financial landscape. Our Graduate Program aligns with Oman Vision 2040 and the directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to foster a promising generation of exceptional talents. Through this initiative, we aim to inspire, train, and develop the future leaders of the banking sector while supporting the country’s sustainable economic growth and development. Moreover, we encourage aspiring candidates to apply and take the first step toward a bright and successful career in banking.”

Available for Omani graduates with a bachelor’s degree and strong passion for banking & financial services, the program is structured to encourage and nurture skilled professionals who will ultimately contribute to shaping the future of Oman’s economy.

Participants will gain in-depth exposure to banking functions, hands-on experience, and mentorship from industry experts, ensuring they acquire valuable insights into banking operations, financial management, and customer service to prepare them for key roles in the industry.

This initiative underscores NBO's commitment to investing in the sustainable development of its people and nurturing the next generation of leaders.