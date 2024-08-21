MUSCAT – In line with Oman Vision 2040's strategy of economic diversification, National Bank of Oman (NBO) is proud to announce the launch of the Fintech Accelerator Hackathon as part of the NBO Fintech Accelerator Programme. Registrations for this highly anticipated event have commenced, with the Hackathon scheduled from Friday, 30 August to Sunday, 1 September 2024, at the NBO head office. This initiative marks a significant milestone in NBO’s efforts to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and the development of Oman’s fintech sector.

Mustahil Ahmed Al Mamari, Assistant General Manager and Head of Strategy and Transformation at NBO highlighted the long-term significance of this initiative: "The NBO Fintech Accelerator Hackathon is more than just an event; it’s a catalyst for change. By bringing together innovative minds from universities, organisations, and international startup firms, we aim to cultivate ideas that will shape the future of fintech in Oman. Participants will have the opportunity to innovate under pre-identified themes, pushing the boundaries of technology and entrepreneurship. We remain dedicated to promoting platforms that inspire collaboration and growth, aligning with our overarching strategy to contribute to Oman’s economic diversification, give back to the community, and foster a culture of innovation and knowledge sharing."

The NBO Fintech Accelerator Hackathon is a strategic initiative aimed at transforming Oman’s fintech landscape by empowering the nation’s brightest minds to develop pioneering solutions that will drive the industry forward. By aligning with Oman Vision 2040, NBO is committed to supporting the country’s economic growth by nurturing innovation and creating sustainable opportunities within the fintech sector.

This Hackathon is the first in a series of initiatives under the NBO Fintech Accelerator Programme, designed to create a thriving ecosystem where innovation can flourish. The programme seeks to inspire and support the next generation of fintech entrepreneurs by offering them resources, mentorship, and access to a broad network of industry contacts. Participants will benefit from business development sessions and direct engagement with experts, equipping them with the tools to bring their visionary ideas to life. This initiative supports Oman Vision 2040’s goal of enhancing the nation’s competitiveness through innovation and entrepreneurship.

For more information on how to register for the Hackathon and details about the NBO Fintech Accelerator Programme, please visit NBO Fintech Accelerator or contact the NBO Call Centre at 24770000.