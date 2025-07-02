Muscat: The National Bank of Oman (NBO) has officially launched its Application Programming Interface (API) Gateway, marking a significant step towards advancing the Sultanate’s digital banking landscape. The secure platform enables seamless integration between the customer’s systems and NBO’s channels, offering real-time access to a wide range of banking services.

Commenting on the launch, Mohamed Yahya Al Jabri, Assistant General Manager & Head of Global Transactions, said, “The launch of the NBO’s API Gateway represents a significant step in our strategic drive to empower Oman’s digital economy. By providing secure, real-time access to our banking services, we are not only enabling connections; we are utilising innovation and driving automation at unprecedented speeds. This initiative lays the foundation for a dynamic financial ecosystem targeting key sectors such as SMEs, e-commerce, fintech and large-scale infrastructure projects.”

Live across Oman, the API Gateway serves as a foundational tool for corporate customers, government entities and fintech developers, supporting integration with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, treasury functions and custom financial applications. It aligns with the Central Bank of Oman’s vision to enable open banking and foster a digitally connected financial ecosystem.

Through a robust set of APIs covering payments, accounts, mandates, CRM, cards, loans and open banking use cases, NBO’s platform empowers businesses and developers to streamline operations and drive automation. The gateway supports both corporate API banking and open banking models, including AISP and PISP functions, while adhering to international security standards.

Customers can access the API Gateway through a dedicated developer portal. Once approved, they can connect to the live environment. The platform is built to grow and supports future plans such as fintech onboarding and deeper digital collaboration with corporate and government clients.

With this launch, NBO reaffirms its position in digital banking, driving forward Oman’s readiness for open banking.