Muscat – Continuing its efforts to add value for its customers and unlock growth opportunities, the National Bank of Oman (NBO) recently held its Global Economic Outlook 2024 event for its corporate customers at the bank’s head office. The seminar was designed to empower the bank’s corporate customers by providing them with valuable insights into the economic outlook of 2024 and its regional impact.

The highlight of the event was an informative panel discussion led by Giridhar Varadachari, General Manager and Chief Financial and Operating Officer at NBO, featuring Naveed Kamal, Chairman of Middle East and Africa Banking at Citi Bank. The discussion delved into crucial economic indicators such as GDP growth projections, inflation rates, and industry-specific trends. Addressing potential challenges and opportunities, the panel aimed to provide a comprehensive overview of the economic landscape in 2024.

Speaking on the event, Mohammed Al Jabri, Assistant General Manager and Head of Global Transaction Banking from NBO said, "At NBO, we recognise the pivotal role of sophisticated financial information and enriching banking insights in facilitating well-informed decision-making for our corporate customers. As part of our commitment to our customers, this professional platform serves to foster value-driven connections, equipping our customers with the essential tools to drive their growth potential and ultimately achieve their desired business objectives."

"In an ever-changing market, we acknowledge the dynamic nature of our corporate customers' needs. The global economy undergoes constant shifts due to various geopolitical factors, impacting the decisions of corporate customers in terms of investment and liquidity management. At NBO, we aim to strengthen our relationship with our customers, supporting their journey through a comprehensive range of products," Mohammed Al Jabri added.

NBO extends a diverse array of corporate banking solutions tailored to businesses of all scales. These include working capital financing, cash and liquidity management, transaction banking, corporate advisory, and treasury and trade services to empower customers with financial tools and expertise to enhance operations, mitigate risks, and make informed decisions.

Complementing these offerings, NBO provides a suite of digital solutions to its corporate banking customers, including the secured Corporate Internet Banking platform. This platform is a one-stop shop for businesses, streamlining day-to-day financial operations from account services and fund transfers to utility payments, direct debit, and a comprehensive trade portal—all while minimizing the need for physical visits to the bank.

Remote Deposit Capture (RDC), a comprehensive cheque collection solution, enables corporates to remotely transmit cheque images for processing from their offices. It enhances working capital management, tracks cheque statuses efficiently, reduces processing time for returned cheques, and provides rejected cheque information. Moreover, Escrow Account services have been introduced to enhance investor confidence while facilitating financial services for real estate developers.

In response to the accelerating global shift towards digitalisation, NBO actively empowers its customers to seamlessly embrace digital platforms through innovative solutions and comprehensive support. To find out more information about NBO’s Corporate Banking solutions, as well as other products and services, please visit www.nbo.om, contact the NBO Call Centre, or download the free NBO Mobile App.