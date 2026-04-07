Muscat – The National Bank of Oman (NBO) and Oman Airports Management Company (OAMC) have entered into a strategic collaboration to develop an integrated digital payments and rewards ecosystem across Oman’s airport environment. The initiative is designed to strengthen payment convenience, support evolving passenger needs, and enable more connected digital engagement across airport touchpoints.

The collaboration will focus on introducing payment-linked solutions that bring together travel, airport retail, and customer rewards within a unified framework. By aligning financial services with the broader travel journey, the initiative aims to create a more seamless and efficient experience for passengers while supporting commercial activity within airport spaces.

This approach reflects a wider shift towards integrated digital ecosystems, where financial services extend beyond traditional channels and into everyday environments. Within the airport context, this includes enabling more intuitive transactions, improving access to relevant services, and supporting future enhancements in travel-related financial solutions.

Commenting on the collaboration, Abdullah bin Zahran Al Hinai, Chief Executive Officer at National Bank of Oman said, “This collaboration reflects our commitment to extending banking innovation into strategic ecosystems that directly enhance customer journeys and create long-term commercial value. By embedding secure, intuitive payment and rewards capabilities within the travel experience, we are not only simplifying transactions but also enabling more meaningful engagement with customers across their journey. It is a step towards building a connected digital ecosystem where financial services are seamlessly integrated into everyday experiences.”

Nasser bin Ahmed Al Sharji, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of Oman Airports commented, “This initiative supports our ambition to strengthen passenger experience while enabling innovative digital engagement across Oman’s airport environment. By integrating advanced payment solutions and rewards into the airport journey, we are creating more seamless, efficient, and personalised interactions for travelers. This collaboration also reinforces our role in driving innovation across Oman’s aviation sector and elevating the overall travel experience in line with global standards.”

The collaboration is positioned as a phased initiative, with a focus on building a future-ready platform that can support travel-linked financial services, rewards integration, and premium customer experiences over time. It also contributes to broader national priorities, including digital transformation and the continued development of Oman’s tourism and aviation sectors.

By bringing together banking capabilities and airport operations within a shared framework, NBO and OAMC aim to establish a foundation for more connected, responsive, and digitally enabled passenger journeys in the years ahead.