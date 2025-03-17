Muscat – The National Bank of Oman (NBO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with INJAZ Oman to empower Omani youth with essential financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills. As part of this partnership, NBO will finance two flagship programs, “More Than Money” and “The Company Program and Competition”, designed to benefit 3,500 young Omanis across the Sultanate.

The More Than Money Program aims to introduce school students to money management, earning income, and making informed financial decisions, ensuring they develop financial responsibility from an early age. Meanwhile, The Company Program and Competition provides higher education students with hands-on experience in business planning, market research, product development, and financial management, culminating in a national and regional competition judged by industry experts.

Through these initiatives, INJAZ Oman aims to bridge the gap between academics and real-world application, equipping students with critical thinking and business skills. This prepares the youth to become financially confident leaders ready to drive Oman’s economic growth.

NBO’s partnership with INJAZ Oman reflects its dedication to providing young Omanis with essential knowledge and skills to succeed. By investing in these initiatives, the bank is fostering financial empowerment and preparing future leaders to contribute to Oman’s economic growth.

NBO’s sponsorship will enable the implementation of financial and business training workshops, mentorship sessions with industry professionals, and hands-on learning experiences. The partnership aligns with NBO’s broader mission to contribute to Oman’s economic development by nurturing the next generation of financially responsible and innovative leaders.

In addition to this, and as part of its commitment to fostering innovation, NBO is running the NBO Fintech Accelerator, the first of its kind in the banking sector in Oman, to drive the growth of fintech solutions that support the country’s economic growth, innovation, and diversification. This initiative nurtures startups and promotes sustainable business growth, aligning with Oman Vision 2040. Additionally, NBO has collaborated with the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation for the Upgrade Program, an initiative that transforms outstanding graduation projects into successful startup companies, with NBO supporting the fintech stream.