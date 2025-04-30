In appreciation of its efforts for providing exceptional Private Banking services and enriching customer experience with digital solutions, NBK Wealth, the pioneering wealth management group in the region, received 3 prestigious awards from Euromoney, the international magazine focused on finance and business, as part of its Private Banking Awards for the year 2025.

NBK Wealth received 3 awards for Kuwait's Best Private Bank, Kuwait's Best for Ultra-High-Net-Worth clients, and Kuwait's Best for Digital Solutions.

Being the largest wealth management group locally and one of the biggest regionally, these awards further reflect the strength of NBK Wealth’s prestigious name, which draws its strength from the locally and internationally pioneering NBK Group brand whose record is filled with achievements and global awards for its efforts in the banking sector.

The Euromoney Awards come in light of NBK Wealth’s solid growth, strategic initiatives, and technological advancements, as it excels in its ability to understand different customer needs and tailor its strategies accordingly, as it has launched many new products, such as private debt strategies, structured deposits, and specialized discretionary portfolio management services, in addition to comprehensive private banking services like wealth management, financial planning, investment management, and advisory services.

Moreover, the launch of Generation W, a week-long wealth education program based in Geneva targeting second-generation clients and teaching them about the principles of investment and wealth management and maintenance, evidences the bank's commitment to client education and long-term relationship-building.

NBK Wealth has proven its remarkable ability to cater to its ultra-high-net-worth clients and enhanced its wealth management offerings, achieving big growth in its assets under management, successfully diversifying its investment portfolio across the different asset classes, and widening its product range, which helped attract new clients and solidify its leadership in wealth management.

It should be noted also that the group formed a strategic partnership with J. P. Morgan Asset Management, which gave the clients a bigger opportunity to benefit from various selected products, and enhanced client-interaction through innovative initiatives including issuing specialized analytical reports as part of “NBK Wealth Insights”, which further strengthens its role as a provider of holistic investment solutions.

In line with its strategy to enhance customer experience and operational competency, NBK Wealth adopted digital innovation and technological advancements to present innovative experiences and solutions to its clients. In doing so, it has remarkably simplified operations, leading to more productivity and high-quality services.

Moreover, not only does NBK Wealth strive to enhance its clients’ wealth, but it is also committed to becoming the first and most trusted wealth management entity, by providing specialized, innovative, and comprehensive solutions that meet its clients’ needs and gives an added value and positive impact as well as maintain generational legacy.

NBK Wealth is one of the pillars of NBK Group and a pioneer wealth management group in the Middle East, as the value of its assets under management exceeds US$ 41bn Personal Financial Assets as of the end of 2024. It enjoys a wide geographical presence that extends over 9 cities in 5 different countries, in which it provides a comprehensive package of products, including private banking services, financial planning, asset management, and advisory services. NBK Wealth follows a specialized solution-based approach that suits the individual needs of its clients as per their unique goals, whether that of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutions.

NBK Wealth is a brand registered under the name of National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P (“NBK”), for use by the Asset Management business of, among other NBK group entities, Watani Investment Company K.S.C.C. , a leading investment firm and its affiliates worldwide, combined with the Private Banking services of NBK worldwide, which is one of the largest and oldest financial institutions in the region.