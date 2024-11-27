Al-Hamad:

Hosting this key event is a testament to NBK Wealth’s reliability as a trusted partner in navigating market complexities

The forum reflects the Group’s commitment to equipping clients with insights on the latest trends and opportunities

We brought together experts to analyze global investment prospects and innovative strategies

The panel discussions focused on key wealth strategies tailored for dynamic and evolving market environments

NBK Wealth, the region's premier wealth management group, recently held an exclusive client insight forum titled ”Strategies for a New Era”. The event featured lectures and panel discussions that offered critical investment insights and strategic guidance, shedding light on key trends shaping the global investment landscape.

The conference, was attended by NBK Group’s Executive Management, spearheaded by Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of National Bank of Kuwait, alongside Mr. Salah Al-Fulaij, CEO of NBK Kuwait, Mr. Faisal Al-Hamad, CEO of NBK Wealth Group, Mr. Nabil Maroof, Chief Executive Officer - Global Asset Management at NBK Wealth, and Mr. Malek Khalife, CEO - Global Private Banking and Switzerland at NBK Wealth.

The conference kicked off with a speech delivered by Al-Sager, who highlighted the event's significance in shaping the future of wealth management. In his address, Al-Sager emphasized the bank's commitment to strategic partnerships aimed at navigating the challenges and opportunities within the global market. The speech underscored NBK's goal of providing customers with access to high-quality global financial services and products, reinforcing the bank's leadership in wealth management

The forum also brought together the strategic partners of NBK Wealth, JPMorgan Asset Management, InterVest Capital Partners, and private equity specialist Revcap. This exclusive event convened industry experts who engaged in in-depth discussions on prevailing market trends and untapped investment opportunities.

This was followed by a lecture by Patrick Thompson, CEO, EMEA, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, titled 'Collaboration and Innovation: Key to Achieving Superior Customer Outcomes'. In his notes, Thompson explored the strategic partnership between NBK Wealth and JPMorgan Asset Management, highlighting its role in delivering exceptional value to customers by combining global expertise with local insights and introducing innovative investment solutions.

The agenda also featured a lecture on private credit and the US commercial real estate market, where Mike Gontar, CEO of InterVest Capital Partners, discussed the growing appeal of private credit as an alternative asset class, and provided insights into the current state of the US commercial real estate sector.

Meanwhile, Andrew Pettit, Founding Partner of private equity firm Revcap, analyzed the recovery trajectory of European property markets, with a special focus on UK real estate. His insights highlighted growth drivers amidst shifting economic dynamics and evolving property demand, for both commercial and residential properties.

Another highlight of the conference was the panel discussion which delved into the evolving private markets and their significant growth potential. The conversation explored the increasing diversity of opportunities in private equity and venture capital, emphasizing long-term prospects for investors.

The panel discussion featured Patrick Thompson, CEO of J. P. Morgan Asset Management EMEA; Vincent Giovince, Managing Director at J. P. Morgan Asset Management; Mike Gontar, CEO of InterVest Capital Partners; and Andrew Pettit, Founding Partner of Revcap, with Fares Hammami, Head of Strategy at NBK Wealth, moderating the discussion.

NBK Wealth brought together industry experts and thought leaders to equip its clients with the knowledge and resources needed to make informed investment decisions. The event served as a platform for meaningful discussions, fostering valuable connections, and exploring innovative strategies for navigating the investment landscape.

Commenting on the event, Faisal Al-Hamad, CEO, NBK Wealth, emphasized that hosting this major event reflects NBK Wealth Group’s unwavering commitment to equipping its clients with cutting-edge insights and innovative strategies to navigate the complexities of the global investment landscape.

He noted, "Through events like these, we aim to empower our clients to capitalize on emerging opportunities, mitigate risks, and achieve their long-term financial objectives as their trusted partner in an ever-changing market."

Al-Hamad further underscored the significance of fostering direct engagement with clients and collaborating with global leaders in asset and wealth management. These efforts, he explained, highlight NBK Wealth Group’s extensive market expertise, global reach, and relentless pursuit of innovation to deliver unparalleled value to clients.

NBK Wealth Group has strengthened its standing as a market leader, offering an array of bespoke services that go beyond traditional investment solutions. Supported by a team of over 115 investment experts, brokers, and 70 relationship managers, the group delivers tailored wealth management solutions, including asset management, financial advisory, and exclusive services for high-net-worth clients.

In line with its commitment to innovation, NBK Wealth recently unveiled a strategic partnership with J. P. Morgan Asset Management, one of the world's largest asset management firms. This collaboration aims to offer diversified and cutting-edge investment portfolios designed to deliver superior performance and cater to the long-term objectives of its clients; giving them access to integrated investment portfolios designed to operate efficiently under various market fluctuations and promote sustainable growth over the long term.

About NBK Wealth

NBK Wealth, a cornerstone of the NBK Group, stands as one of the premier wealth management firms in the Middle East. As of the end of 2023, the company’s Assets Under Management (AUM) exceeded $20 billion. With a strong presence across nine cities in five countries, NBK Wealth offers a comprehensive suite of services, including private banking, financial planning, asset management, and advisory services. The group adopts a client-centric, solutions-driven approach tailored to meet the distinct financial objectives of high-net-worth individuals and institutions. For more information, please visit: www.nbkwealth.com

NBK Wealth is a registered brand under National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P. (“NBK”), representing the Asset Management business of NBK, including its affiliated entities such as Watani Investment Company K.S.C.C. (“NBKW”), a leading investment firm, alongside the Private Banking services offered worldwide by NBK, one of the largest and oldest financial institutions in the region.