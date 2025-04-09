Ambit Global Private Client (Ambit GPC) has announced the opening of its new office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Ambit GPC is a leading provider of bespoke financial solutions for ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNW) and family offices with over $9 billion of overall Assets Under Management & Advice (AUM&A) and 1,000+ UHNW clients across the wealthiest families in India.

The new entity, Ambit Global Private Client (Mena) Limited, is the result of a strategic acquisition by Ambit, of Moonrock Investments, a Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) regulated & DIFC-registered wealth management firm, which took place in November 2024.

This acquisition combines Ambit’s expertise in wealth management with Moonrock’s strong local presence and proven capabilities, delivering mutual benefits by creating a platform that caters to a diverse clientele, including NRIs, foreign nationals and family offices.

On the key expansion, Group CEO Ashok Wadhwa said: "Our foray into the Middle East is a significant step in Ambit’s transformation into an international wealth management brand. India’s economic growth presents a significant opportunity and we are positioning ourselves to offer the necessary expertise and platform to navigate both sides."

"As Indian wealth becomes increasingly global, we are committed to providing our clients with seamless access to world-class financial solutions, wherever they are," he stated.

Ambit Global Private Client CEO Amrita Farmahan said: "We are excited to expand our presence to DIFC, a global financial hub that aligns with our vision of empowering clients to think and act globally. We recognize the growing demand from resident Indians to invest offshore, and equally the strong interest from the Indian diaspora and international investors to access the Indian markets."

"At Ambit GPC, our integrated wealth management platform seamlessly bridges Indian and Internationals markets, providing clients with our unique perspectives," stated Amrita.

"With a strong leadership team in DIFC we look forward to fostering deep, lasting relationships and offering bespoke wealth management solutions," she added.

