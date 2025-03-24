Seviora Group, a subsidiary of Singapore sovereign Tamasek has launched its first Middle East office and announced the appointment of a senior executive officer in Abu Dhabi.

The asset manager registered its Abu Dhabi office last year, as well as forming a partnership with sovereign unit Mubadala Capital and has appointed Sadiq Hussain, formerly of Chicago-headquartered Halo Investing and a former global business development head for Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to lead it.

Seviora Group has $54 billion in assets under management, working across private credit, private equity, liquid and semi-liquid strategies and liquidity management solutions.

CEO Jimmy Phoon said the Middle East has strategic importance in the group’s growth plans and the new office will allow more partnerships with local investors.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

