NBK Wealth Group has announced the completion of its newly refurbished office within NBK International building dedicated to providing an elevated experience for its wealth management clients. and reaffirming the Group’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the client experience and delivering exceptional standards in wealth management.

The official opening ceremony was attended by Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Vice-Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer; Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Malek Khalifa, CEO of NBK Wealth Global Private Banking and Switzerland, Mr. Omar Bouhadiba, CEO of International Banking Group at NBK, and Mr. Bassem Boustany, the Managing Director of National Bank of Kuwait, London (NBK International).

This move underscores NBK Wealth’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional wealth management services to its clients, providing them with seamless access to its products and services.

The new office, situated within NBK’s London building, offers enhanced client meeting spaces and upgraded technological infrastructure. This investment in a modern and accessible environment will further enable the NBK Wealth team in London to deliver tailored financial solutions and personalized support to meet the evolving needs of its valued clientele.

NBK Wealth remains dedicated to fostering strong relationships with its clients. In addition to its selective range of banking products, the London office offers residential and commercial real estate finance to our esteemed clients who are seeking property investments in the UK guiding them through the financing process. Knowing the importance of preservation of family wealth and planning, our dedicated team of Trust professionals in London can assist clients with their succession planning requirements to ensure a secure and seamless transition of wealth to future generations.

NBK Wealth remains steadfast in its dedication to fostering strong relationships with its clients in Kuwait and KSA. This investment in a dedicated and upgraded space within the London office will further strengthen NBK Wealth’s ability to deliver tailored wealth management solutions.

All existing contact details, including phone numbers and email addresses, will remain the same, ensuring a smooth transition for clients.

NBK Wealth is one of the pillars of NBK Group and a pioneer wealth management group in the Middle East, as the value of its assets under management exceeds US$ 41bn Personal Financial Assets as of the end of 2024. It enjoys a wide geographical presence that extends over 9 cities in 5 different countries, in which it provides a comprehensive package of products, including private banking services, financial planning, asset management, and advisory services. NBK Wealth follows a specialized solution-based approach that suits the individual needs of its clients as per their unique goals, whether that of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutions.

NBK Wealth is a brand registered under the name of National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P (“NBK”), for use by the Asset Management business of, among other NBK group entities, Watani Investment Company K.S.C.C. , a leading investment firm and its affiliates worldwide, combined with the Private Banking services of NBK worldwide, which is one of the largest and oldest financial institutions in the region.