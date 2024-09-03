The bank urges customers to reject authentication requests from untrusted sources

Users should log out of online or mobile banking once transactions are completed

Underscoring its dedication to raising community awareness and active participation in enhancing financial literacy and inclusion among all people, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) continues promoting the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign introduced by the Central Bank of Kuwait, in cooperation with local banks and Kuwait Banking Association (KBA).

In this context, NBK intensifies awareness by sharing educational material including video clips, text messages, and tips across its social media platforms and other digital channels, as well as reposting CBK’s communications. This aims to raise awareness among all people and familiarize them with different fraud schemes and the required precautions to steer clear of banking scams, social media hacking, clone websites impersonating official entities, and other important topics.

In this campaign, NBK highlights phishing scams attempting to steal personal or banking information, where e-mails are typically sent from suspicious domains using the logo of well-known organizations such as banks, telecom or big companies, so that the user cannot distinguish between real and fake e-mails.

Therefore, the bank shares key tips to follow when dealing with e-mails, including always verifying that the e-mail sender is from a legitimate organization, as well as checking the grammar and spelling in the e-mail, as many phishing e-mails are poorly written, which, of course, would not be sent by an official, well-known organization. It also urges customers to ignore those suspicious e-mails to avoid falling victim to fraud.

The bank also advises customers to beware of links included in e-mails, by checking the source before clicking them, verifying the phone number, hovering over the links to see if they are actually being directed to the right website, and always rejecting authentication requests from untrusted sources, especially if they appear urgent.

It also called customers to avoid saving any sensitive information like debit/credit card number on the phone, writing down the PIN on the card or sharing it with any other person, which also applies to OTP. It also advises customers to log out of online or mobile banking once transactions are completed.

Additionally, it affirms that it will never ask customers for personal information via e-mail, SMS or phone calls, warning them of responding to such scam messages trying to obtain their banking information to steal their money.

NBK employs its strong customer communication capabilities as well as all its digital channels, which are the most popular among all Kuwaiti banks, to support the Central Bank’s endeavors to protect customers and the national economy.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is a key supporter and partner in all CBK’s campaigns and initiatives aiming to increase financial and banking awareness among different segments of society. As a leading financial institution in Kuwait, NBK frequently organizes various activities to raise awareness on all topics related to the banking sector, as well as various training courses for its employees to enhance their experience in the areas of combating fraud and financial crime.