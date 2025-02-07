- NBK closely monitors the latest fraud trends to educate customers on recognizing and avoiding scams

Reflecting its unwavering dedication to furthering initiatives that raise community awareness by actively engaging in increasing financial inclusion and literacy among all sectors, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) continues its ongoing promotion of the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign introduced by the Central Bank of Kuwait, in cooperation with local banks and Kuwait Banking Association (KBA).

In this context, NBK highlights the importance of educating customers on the threats of phishing tactics using rewards points redemption on fraudulent links received through various channels, including phone calls, emails, or when browsing websites.

In these scams, fraudsters send phishing emails and SMS messages that appear to be from legitimate sources like government entities, banks or telecom companies, typically asking users to open fraudulent links to update their personal information or redeem rewards points. Once opened, links redirect users to fake webpages to provide personal and banking information like bank account or credit card information in an attempt to collect victims’ personal and financial information to steal their bank accounts.

Therefore, NBK urged customers to be cautious by not opening untrusted links or disclosing sensitive personal information and always verifying the sources of messages before taking any action.

NBK affirms that it will never ask customers for personal information via e-mail, SMS or phone calls, warning them to respond to such phishing attempts aiming to steal their banking or sensitive information or funds.

NBK is always keen to monitor the latest fraud trends to keep customers and users informed about these threats and highlight the required precautions through the awareness content published on its various social media platforms, where the bank always urges customers to deal only with trusted links, and ignore those from unknown sources.

NBK employs its powerful customer communication channels, leveraging its social media platforms, which are the most popular among all Kuwaiti banks, to educate the widest audience possible, thus maximizing the campaign’s reach and impact.

Launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait, in cooperation with local banks and KBA, the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign is the largest across the GCC region that aims to raise banking and financial awareness among banks’ customers. The campaign covers a variety of crucial topics including: anti-fraud tips, ways to maximize benefit from banking services, promoting the savings and investment culture, as well as other related topics.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is a key supporter and partner in all CBK’s campaigns and initiatives aiming to increase financial and banking awareness among different sectors of society. As a leading financial institution in Kuwait and the GCC region, NBK frequently organizes various activities to raise awareness on all topics related to the banking sector, as well as various training courses for its employees to enhance their experience in the areas of combating fraud and financial crime.