In line with its active role in increasing awareness and promoting financial literacy and inclusion among all segments of society, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) continues to support the “Let’s Be Aware” banking awareness campaign launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait, in cooperation with local banks and Kuwait Banking Association (KBA).

In this context, NBK launched a campaign for warning against phishing e-mails, which are sent from suspicious domains impersonating and bearing the logo of legitimate organization like banks, telecom or other big companies to trick the user into believing they are genuine.

Therefore, the bank advises customers to follow important tips when dealing with e-mails, including always making sure that the e-mail sender is from a legitimate organization, as well as checking the grammar and spelling in the e-mail, as many phishing e-mails are poorly written, and making sure to disregard those e-mails to avoid being a victim of fraud.

With the increasing fraud attempts using various schemes, NBK is keen to protect its customers and increase their awareness of how to avoid frauds by following the tips provided on all its digital channels including cautious dealing with links and not saving any confidential information such as: debit/credit card number or PIN on the mobile phone, as well as not to write down the PIN on the card or share it with any person, and the same also applies to the “OTP”. The bank also advised customers to log out of the mobile banking app or website immediately after the transaction is completed.

NBK intensifies awareness campaigns by publishing educational materials and awareness content including video clips and text communications, as well as awareness tips on all its social media platforms and other digital channels, as well as reposting of CBK’s communications. This aims to increase awareness among all segments of society and familiarize them with the various fraud schemes, and the precautions to avoid falling victim to these attempts.

The bank also reaffirms that it will never ask customers for personal information via e-mail, SMS or phone calls, warning them of responding to such messages representing fraud attempts to obtain their banking information to steal their money or data.

NBK harnesses its huge capabilities in communicating with customers as well as all its digital channels, which are the most popular among all Kuwaiti banks, to support CBK’s endeavors to protect customers and the economy.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is a key supporter and partner in all CBK’s campaigns and initiatives aiming to increase financial and banking awareness among different segments of society. As a leading financial institution in Kuwait, NBK frequently organizes various activities to raise awareness on all topics related to the banking sector, as well as various training courses for its employees to enhance their experience in the areas of combating fraud and financial crime.