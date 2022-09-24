Al Shatti: We are carrying on our environmental conservation initiatives, intensifying our efforts towards sustainability

Digitizing the workplace is not limited to job tasks, but also targets all the daily activities of employees

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) always strives to reinforce its leading position as the most socially responsible financial institution and an active supporter of all pro-sustainability initiatives and practices. In this context, the bank has announced launching an initiative for cashless payments at its headquarters.

The initiative aims to increase dependency on digital payment solutions instead of cash inside NBK Tower, with special focus on the 18th floor food court, as well as all payment transactions inside the building.

This comes in line with providing highly advanced, world-class digital solutions, serving the bank’s goals to make the payment journey more convenient, fast and secure.

On this occasion, Mr. Sanad Al Shatti, Senior Manager at Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait commented: “We are frequently launching environmental conservation initiatives and intensifying our efforts towards sustainability. To this end, we always encourage our employees and customers to go digital in all their financial transactions. This is supported by our position as the leading provider of the latest and most advanced digital payment solutions.”

“This initiative comes in line with NBK’s strategic plans to turning the workplace into a more digital space. This does not only cover digitizing job tasks, but also all employees’ daily activities inside the workplace, which help promote sustainability practices among the bank’s employees,” he added.

Al Shatti emphasized that NBK is an active supporter of all the awareness campaigns of the Central Bank of Kuwait, as well as the new mandates of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for moving to a cashless society, which some sectors already started to implement such as exhibitions and events.

It is worth mentioning that NBK has recently made many achievements in the sustainability area, including receiving the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certificate for its new iconic headquarters. This came in recognition of the improvement achieved in all measured and reported environmental metrics including reducing GHG emissions, and increasing recycled paper and plastic.

Over the last two years, NBK succeeded in changing landscape of the digital payment solutions in Kuwait by launching a number of advanced payment solutions including Fitbit Pay and Garmin Pay, followed by many cutting-edge solutions like Samsung Pay.

