As part of the continuing collaboration between National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) and LOYAC, both parties have signed the "Sustainability for Kuwait" agreement—a strategic partnership dedicated to empowering and developing Kuwaiti youth while fostering a more sustainable future.

As part of the ongoing agreement, NBK is collaborating with LOYAC to implement hands-on training programs that equip young people with the knowledge and skills to drive environmental and social change. By fostering greater awareness and responsibility, the initiative aims to create a lasting positive impact, aligning with the growing global focus on climate change, global warming, and their far-reaching effects on the economy and society.

The practical programs will prioritize environmental impact through a range of sustainability-driven initiatives, including planting diverse tree species, promoting regenerative farming practices, enhancing soil health, and advocating for water conservation and sustainable agriculture. Additionally, the programs will incorporate innovative solutions such as plastic recycling for prostheses and waste-to-energy initiatives.

Marking this milestone, Manal Al-Mattar, Head of Group Corporate Communications at National Bank of Kuwait stated: “As a responsible and sustainable financial institution, we remain committed to driving positive change and making a lasting impact. Our ongoing efforts over the years reflect our dedication to social responsibility, advancing sustainability practices, and supporting the country’s agenda to reduce carbon emissions.”

“Our long-standing partnership with LOYAC stands as a successful model of collaboration between the banking sector and civil society institutions. Through this alliance, we aim to support initiatives that align with our vision for environmental, social, and corporate sustainability. By launching impactful programs, we seek to empower young people, develop their skills, and deepen their awareness of sustainability and environmental conservation,” she added.

She emphasized that this agreement is not merely a short-term initiative, but a shared vision aimed at creating a tangible and lasting impact. She also highlighted NBK’s unwavering commitment to driving positive changes and enhancing the well-being of the communities it serves, with a steadfast focus on investing in community development and providing meaningful opportunities for youth empowerment and growth.

Emphasizing the significance of this collaboration, Ms. Faraa Al-Saqqaf, Chairperson and Managing Director at LOYAC, stated: “Our strategic partnership with NBK stands as a testament to our shared commitment to sustainability. This agreement is more than just cooperation between two institutions—it reflects a unified vision to build a more sustainable future for Kuwait while reinforcing our responsibility toward society and the environment.”

“Together with NBK, we are committed to tackling environmental and climate challenges, championing social responsibility, and equipping young people with the skills and knowledge to become future leaders in driving a more sustainable society,” Al-Saqqaf affirmed.

NBK has consistently led the way in supporting projects and initiatives that drive sustainability efforts. The bank has made significant strides in ESG efforts, embedding sustainability as a core pillar across its business models, operations, and corporate culture. This commitment reinforces the transition to a sustainable, low-carbon economy, aligning with Kuwait’s strategic agenda and national development plan.