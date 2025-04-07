Al-Othman: We are dedicated to delivering an exceptional experience that extends beyond banking, catering to every detail of our customers’ lifestyles

Strengthening its position as a pioneer in delivering exclusive and distinguished offerings, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has forged an exclusive partnership with Harrods, London’s iconic luxury department store and one of the world’s most renowned shopping destinations. This strategic alliance unlocks a range of exceptional benefits and bespoke privileges for NBK customers while further elevating the unparalleled shopping experience at Harrods.

This first-of-its-kind agreement in the Kuwaiti and regional market underscores NBK’s commitment to enhancing its customers’ banking experience by forging strategic partnerships with leading institutions across various sectors—both locally and globally. Through these collaborations, the bank continues to reward its customers with exclusive offers and benefits tailored to their diverse lifestyles.

The exclusive partnership agreement was signed in London by Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, Chief Executive Officer, Consumer & Digital Banking Group at NBK, alongside Mr. Michael Ward, Managing Director of Harrods, and Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, SVP & Group Country Manager, GCC from Visa.

On this occasion, Al-Othman stated: “At NBK, we are committed to delivering an exceptional banking experience by leveraging our market leadership and strong partnerships with top companies and institutions both locally and internationally. Our goal goes beyond simply meeting our customers’ needs—we continuously strive to exceed their expectations.”

“2025 has marked a strong start for NBK in forging new strategic partnerships with leading institutions across various sectors. Following our exclusive agreement with Alshaya Group, we are now partnering with Harrods, one of the world’s most renowned luxury shopping destinations. This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to enriching our customers' experience by offering them unparalleled benefits that extend beyond banking—catering to their lifestyles and continuously delivering added value through exclusive offers and exceptional privileges,” he added.

He emphasized that NBK continues to leverage its decades of expertise to deeply understand its customers' needs, assess their aspirations, and proactively cater to them. This commitment reinforces the bank’s dedication to delivering an exceptional banking experience through a diverse range of distinguished products and services tailored to enrich their lifestyles.

Mr. Michael Ward, Managing Director of Harrods, said: “We are delighted to introduce these co-branded card partnerships with Visa and NBK, marking a key milestone in Harrods’ international growth strategy. This collaboration allows us to strengthen our connection with valued customers, offering both loyal and new clientele in Kuwait an enhanced rewards experience that reflects the excellence and personal service synonymous with Harrods. We look forward to expanding our offering in the future and bringing the Harrods experience even closer to our customers, wherever they are.”

Mr. Shashank Singh, Visa's VP and General Manager for Kuwait and Qatar, commented: "Visa is committed to enhancing the payment experience for our cardholders. Our partnership with NBK and Harrods exemplifies this commitment, as we come together to offer a unique proposition that combines exclusive privileges and unmatched convenience for their customers. Cardholders will also benefit from Visa's advanced security technology, allowing them to use the NBK Harrods Visa card to pay with full confidence at home and our 150 million merchant partners globally. We are thrilled about this partnership and look forward to delivering exceptional value and convenience to Visa cardholders in Kuwait."

NBK remains committed to offering exclusive, value-added benefits and rewarding offers to customers across all segments, reinforcing its leadership in the banking sector locally, regionally, and globally.

London-based Harrods, which has an area of more than one million square meters, is one of the world's most famous and iconic luxury department store, known for its designer retail, famous clientele, and beautiful exterior.

Home to over 330 departments and 5000 brands across seven floors, Harrods has been attracting millions of travelers annually for over 150 years.

It is renowned for its luxury offerings, ranging from high-end fashion and jewelry to exquisite fine dining experiences.

In Harrods you can shop amongst high fashion boutiques, try out some new fragrances and spa treatments, or browse the newest innovations at a variety of tech stores. You can also dine at one of the restaurants serving a wide selection of food prepared using premium ingredients.