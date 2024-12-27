Al-Othman: The newly signed agreement builds on the longstanding and historic partnership between NBK and Alshaya Group

NBK continues to capitalize on its strong relationships with leading companies across diverse sectors to deliver exclusive rewards to its customers

Hadden: Alshaya Group to bring exclusive products and offers to its customers in Kuwait through the partnership with NBK

This agreement highlights our strong belief that the partnership will fulfill the aspirations of both parties, delivering exceptional benefits and experiences to their customers

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) is dedicated to offering exceptional benefits and exclusive offers to meet the diverse needs of its customers. By aligning its services with their expectations of various lifestyles, NBK continues to add value to their exceptional banking experience.

Reaffirming its commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service, NBK announced signing an exclusive partnership agreement with Alshaya Group, one of the leading international retail franchise operators. This collaboration marks the beginning of a pioneering service set to be introduced in Kuwait at the start of 2025, aimed at enhancing NBK’s customers' banking experience with innovative offerings.

The bank emphasized that this partnership is set to offer exceptional benefits to its customers both in Kuwait and internationally, strengthening NBK's leadership in the banking sector. Through this collaboration, NBK continues to innovate, offering exclusive and distinctive advantages that set it apart in delivering top-tier services to its clientele.

The signing ceremony of the agreement was attended by Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of NBK, and Mr. Mohammed Alshaya, Executive Chairman of Alshaya Group, at Burj Alshaya, while it was signed by Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, Chief Executive Officer of Consumer & Digital Banking Group at NBK, and Mr. John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman said, “This exclusive partnership agreement with Alshaya Group aligns with our ongoing efforts to strengthen our relationships with prominent companies across diverse sectors. It enables us to offer exclusive advantages and exceptional benefits that enhance the banking experience for our customers.”

“Service excellence and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience are embedded in NBK’s culture. Through strategic partnerships, NBK seeks to provide its customers with benefits that not only meet their needs, but also exceed their expectations. Drawing on decades of experience, NBK is adept at understanding customer preferences and evaluating their objectives to offer tailored products and services that suit a variety of lifestyles,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. John Hadden, CEO at Alshaya Group said, “We are proud of this exclusive agreement with NBK for our customers in Kuwait, bringing together a leading financial and banking institution of NBK’s stature with Alshaya Group.”

“We are confident that this agreement will offer a fantastic range of services to Alshaya and NBK customers with superior benefits and exclusive offers that enhance their overall experience with our brands.” he added.

NBK consistently strives to provide value-added offers and exclusive benefits to its customer base, strengthening its leadership position in the banking sector locally and regionally. Meanwhile, Alshaya Group operates a wide range of brands across the Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye and Europe, bringing the world’s best-known brands to its customers with thousands of stores, restaurants, coffee shops, and leisure destinations and over 125 e-commerce and digital sites for its brands.

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 70 well-loved, international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 4,000 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region’s biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose - including Starbucks, American Eagle, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, and Chipotle.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com.