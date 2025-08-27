Al-Ablani: We are committed to attracting and training the best young talents to become effective future leaders.

The agreement facilitates reaching distinguished and innovative legal competencies.

We align our efforts with all institutions to support Kuwait’s agendas and provide job opportunities for the national youth.

In line with its unwavering commitment to supporting the national economy and Kuwait Vision 2035, National Bank of Kuwait signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kuwait Bar Association (KBA), aiming to attract law experts and graduates from diverse legal backgrounds and specialties.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at NBK and Mr. Adnan Mahmoud Abul, Chairman of KBA, with the attendance of several professionals from both parties.

Under this memorandum, KBA shall provide NBK with the resumes and certificates of experience of registered lawyers who are job hunting, and NBK shall announce these job openings through the channels agreed upon.

The two parties also agreed that the recruitment process will be subject to the bank’s needs and the specialized department’s followed procedures. Moreover, it was agreed that the aim of this agreement is that NBK is to examine each department’s needs for legal specialties and announce job openings accordingly, with no obligation to recruit any candidate named by KBA.

On this occasion, Al-Ablani commented: “We are pleased with this collaboration through which we strive to attract the best national competencies. This agreement provides an opportunity for national legal professionals to undergo professional training and development in a dynamic work environment, which further contributes to polishing their legal skills and exposing them to the best international practices in this vital field”.

“In the backdrop of an accelerating digital transformation and escalating cyber threats”, Al-Ablani added, “NBK pays great attention to the importance of providing law professionals with the necessary skills to face the challenges these circumstances generate. The memorandum, therefore, includes specialized training sessions for new lawyers about topics such as cybersecurity, prevention of financial fraud, data protection, digital compliance, as focusing on new digital and legal aspects guarantees having a qualified generation of lawyers able to provide comprehensive legal advice”.

Al-Ablani further added that “this memorandum comes as part of NBK’s unwavering commitment to maintaining its position as a leading national institution that not only contributes to the enhancement of the economy but also extends its efforts to invest in human capital. This collaboration with KBA is a unique step towards creating rewarding banking sector opportunities for the national youth, especially as this field is witnessing a growing demand for qualified legal experts to keep up with the latest events”.

Al-Ablani also went further to emphasize that NBK takes pride in its strong and longstanding ties with Kuwait’s private and government institutions, through which it strives to align its efforts with theirs to better serve and support the economy, as well as provide and job opportunities for national fresh graduates and refine their qualifications to become effective future leaders.

On his part, Mr. Adnan Abul expressed his sincere pleasure in signing this strategic partnership with such a prestigious and distinguished leading trademark as NBK. He also highlighted KBA’s readiness to collaborate with the bank to achieve the joint vision and announce job opportunities in the private sector for national lawyers.

NBK continues its efforts as one of the private sector’s leading institutions to attract, develop, and upskill human resources, and it has the highest employee retention rate. Moreover, it’s one of the biggest recruiting institutions and most attractive workplaces for national professionals.