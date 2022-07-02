We are committed to provide the most advanced digital solutions to offer a seamless payment experience

Al-Husaini: At Deliveroo, we are committed to providing the most convenient customer experience. With access to the KNET platform, our customers will have greater choice in their online transactions.

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) seeks to promote its strategic cooperation with leading institutions across all sectors, in a way that helps meet its customers’ needs and provide them with the latest banking products and services, as well as advanced payment solutions. In this context, NBK has signed an exclusive partnership agreement to offer Deliveroo customers the option of making all their payments through the local debit K-NET payment gateway.

The agreement was signed in a ceremony held at NBK Head Office, which was attended by Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, GM - Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait, Ms. Seham Al-Husaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait, as well as a number of the executives of Consumer Banking Group of NBK and Deliveroo Kuwait.

NBK provides the payment facility to enable Deliveroo customers to order using local debit cards for payment through the K-NET platform.

The signing of the agreement comes in line with the strategic partnership between NBK and Deliveroo, and the two institutions’ endeavors to provide additional payment solutions, which help achieve the highest level of customer satisfaction that meets their needs.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, GM-Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait, said: “We are pleased to sign this exclusive partnership agreement with Deliveroo as we seek to establish partnerships with leading brands in order to meet customers’ needs and enrich their banking experience.”

“We are committed to provide the best and most advanced digital payment solutions to ensure easier and more convenient payment methods catering to all customers’,” he added.

Al-Othman emphasized that NBK is committed to provide the latest digital services and advanced payment solutions, reflecting its superior capabilities and the immense digital infrastructure that the bank successfully built over the years.

On her part, Ms. Seham Al-Husaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait commented: “We are excited to offer our customers the option of paying through one of the most popular payment portals in Kuwait.”

“As part of our ongoing commitment to ensure great food is only ever just a tap away, the addition of K-NET facilities will provide our customers with other payment options to order their favorite foods,” she added.

NBK strives to offer its customers a unique shopping experience by tying up with leading retailers, while providing the most advanced payment solutions in this regard.

The bank continues to strengthen its leading position in the banking sector through the largest domestic banking network in Kuwait, including the largest branch network, a large POS network (all NFC-enabled), as well as the largest owned ATM network all over the Country.

