Al-Othman: We strive to offer our customers an exceptional experience that goes beyond providing banking services to involve their daily life.

- We leverage our solid ties with leading institutions across different sectors to provide exclusive offers to our customers.

Al-Marzouq: We are pleased with the continued collaboration with NBK and we aim to promote healthy living among Kuwaiti youth.

Pursuing its endeavors to promote healthy living and practice of sports, National Bank of Kuwait renewed its partnership for two more years with Rafa Nadal Academy (RNA), the leading sports institution specializing in tennis and fitness, to sponsor all the academy’s exquisite sports activities and events.

The renewal of this partnership comes in line with NBK’s unwavering commitment to fulfilling its social responsibilities and its relentless pursuit of sustainable development by encouraging its customers to exercise, adopt healthy lifestyles, and take on all initiatives aimed at spreading health awareness in society.

The RNA extends a diverse array of offerings to its members, encompassing extensive options such as professional tennis training for those aspiring to participate in the sport. Alongside this, fitness sessions are also available, all overseen by a specialized team of international professional athletes. Moreover, NBK is the only bank in Kuwait that offers customers exclusive access to the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy, including organizing a group of fun athletic activities for customers, with the aim to elevate their knowledge in Tennis and provide a suitable platform for the youth to put it into practice.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer and Digital Banking Group at NBK said: “We are keen to leverage our solid ties with leading institutions in various sectors to enrich our customers’ experience beyond providing banking services to involve their daily life by giving them premier offers, benefits and discounts that suit their various needs and lifestyles.”

Al-Othman emphasized that NBK aims to encourage customers to practice sports and follow healthy living, considering its central focus on promoting sports culture in general among all segments of society and consistent endeavors to raise awareness of the importance of sports, especially among young people.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Mustafa Al-Marzouq, CEO of Tamdeen Sports Company, a subsidiary of Tamdeen Group, commented: “We are very pleased with the ongoing collaboration with NBK, through which we aspire to elevate awareness about tennis and a wholesome lifestyle among the youth in Kuwait. This initiative is expected to engage a fresh wave of sports enthusiasts.”

Furthermore, Al-Marzouq indicated that the academy strives to position Kuwait as a prominent regional tennis hub, as presents itself as an exceptional platform that utilizes all its resources and collaborates with leading global experts and innovative partnerships to actively contribute to turning the aspirations of tennis enthusiasts into tangible achievements through refining their on-field technical abilities.

It is worth mentioning that back in 2021, NBK signed a two-year partnership and sponsorship agreement with Rafa Nadal Academy (RNA), the leading sports institution specializing in tennis and fitness.

RNA members enjoy a variety of world-class sports facilities, including 15 high-end indoor and outdoor tennis courts, as well as padel and squash courts, indoor swimming pool, separate male/female gym providing a wide range of fitness classes and programs.