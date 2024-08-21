Al-Dakheel: Increased customer satisfaction encourages us to continue adding more services and enhanced features to the app

- Issuing and offering prepaid eGift card and electronic payment of dividends

- Enabling secure in app payments for debit and prepaid cards

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) continues to elevate its Mobile Banking App by introducing successive batches of new services and enhancements to ensure delivering a richer digital banking experience enabling customers to manage their accounts and make transactions in a convenient and secure manner, anytime, anywhere, without the hassle of visiting branches.

In this context, continuing its unwavering commitment to provide products and services aligned to market trends and customers’ needs and suggestions, NBK has introduced a new batch of services as well as enhancements to existing ones on the app for even more secure payments, which included the following:

Prepaid Gift Card

NBK Mobile Banking App users can conveniently issue virtual cards as e-gift cards and be able to gift it to their loved ones easily. This service is perfect to be used for different occasions and e-cards can be given in an easy, quick, and trendy way to add to digital wallet and use instantly locally, internationally or online.

In-App Payment:

This service is an authenticated method that provides an additional layer of security to protect against fraudulent when making transactions using cards. In this release we are providing this service for prepaid and debit cards, offering users an even more secure experience when using their cards to make transactions through the app.

e-Dividend Payments:

Using NBK Mobile Banking App, customers can register to dividend electronic transfer service allowing registered shareholders to receive dividend payments digitally in their accounts with Kuwait Clearing Company (KCC).

The service aims to facilitate the process for its customers and encourage them to use one of their accounts with NBK to subscribe to the dividend distribution service, especially as only one bank account can subscribe to dividend payments through KCC.

Auto Login

Customers can enjoy the quickest, simplest way to log in to NBK Mobile Banking App after enabling FaceID on their mobile device. Once enabled, users won’t need to type in their password or tap on the FaceID button, but just open the app and it will let them login automatically.

Linking Accounts

Customers can link their minors’ accounts to their profile easily through NBK Mobile Banking App, whereby they can manage their accounts easily in addition to creating standing orders after the linkage.

What’s New Section

The latest release of the app allows users to learn about the latest products and services available through the app and their features in detail, in addition to how to use and benefit from them, which allows them to know everything they want to know about the new products before applying for and using the services.

IBAN+

Under the new enhancements, the apps user of can now speed up their transfers by typing the IBAN to find the customer's name, thus making transfers easier and faster.

Exclusive rewards for the holders of the revamped NBK UEFA Champions League Platinum Mastercard Prepaid Card

The revamped card is available to all family members with starting age as low as 7 years old, and is the first prepaid cashback card for youngsters in Kuwait. Cardholder earns 3 points for every KD 1 spent locally as well as internationally and 3 points for every KD 1 loaded into the card. Youngsters can redeem their earned points with cashback direct to the card, or with e-vouchers/gift cards redeemable at more than 185 merchants locally and globally in all shopping categories related to the youngsters’ segment such as PlayStation, Xbox, etc.

The First Mobile App in GCC to Receive Google MASA Security Certification

NBK Mobile Banking has received the MASA Security Certificate on Google Play which verifies the security and safety of NBK Mobile Banking App. NBK is committed to providing the most secure and safest digital financial services and strives to maintain the best-in-class digital security standards.

Other Enhancements

In addition to the services released in this update, there are also some enhancements made on the app to improve the banking experience when making transactions. These enhancements are on transfers where customers can view the currency exchange when making a transfer across currencies within his own accounts, enhancements made on sending and receiving money locally using the mobile number with WAMD service, the ability to view the prepaid card on the dashboard without pressing on view, and much more enhancements the bank makes to offer a pleasant customer experience for its customers to make managing their account convenient anytime, anywhere.In addition to the services released, NBK Mobile Banking App is the ultimate travel companion when it comes to smart, fast, and convenient. The app is designed to meet the customers ‘peace of mind and allows them to manage their accounts and transact from the comfort of their home, office, or even abroad. The users can make a variety of transactions that save them the trip to the branch or even calling the Contact Center in few taps only. These services are managing their cards where they can select the cards they will be using while being abroad to avoid any blockage, report lost or stolen cards, temporarily block or unblock cards instantly, add cards to the device wallet, apply for NBK products, make the necessary payments, speak with NBK Contact Center agents by calling one of the toll-free numbers, and much more.

Digital excellence

Commenting on the new batch of services and enhancements, Mohammed Al-Dakheel, Head of Mobile Banking, Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait said, “At NBK, we always seek to strengthen our digital excellence through the services provided on the NBK Mobile Banking App, especially with customers’ increased reliance on it for their banking transactions. Therefore, we are keen to introduce more new services and enhancements to the app to deliver a superior digital banking experience that not only meets customers’ needs, but exceeds their expectations.”

“With every new batch of services added to the app, we notice growth in transactions made using it, which reflects increased customer satisfaction with our service level. This, in turn, encourages us to continue adding more distinguished services and enhancements to the app, in response to market trends on one hand, and to meet customers’ needs and ensure providing them with cutting-edge banking services on the other hand,” he added.

Through the NBK Mobile Banking App, NBK aims to offer customers a secure platform to conveniently manage their finances at any given moment. This service facilitates a wide range of banking activities, including opening new accounts, monitoring transactions on accounts and credit cards, accessing accumulated NBK Miles and NBK Rewards Program points, settling credit card dues, making payments for electronic bills, locating NBK Branches, ATMs, and CDMs across Kuwait, updating personal information… etc.

Customers can easily download the NBK Mobile Banking App, which is currently available on various platforms including the Apple App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery.