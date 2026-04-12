NBK outperforms regional growth averages with a 28.2% increase in brand value

Top 10 ranking for NBK among banking brands in the Middle East for the second consecutive year

The Bank continues to lead in brand strength in Kuwait for the 15th Consecutive Year

Ranks 145th globally among the top 500 banking brands worldwide

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) achieved a new milestone, reinforcing its position as one of the leading banking brands regionally and globally, as the brand maintained its standing as the most valuable and strongest banking brand in Kuwait, according to Brand Finance 2026 annual report.

NBK’s brand value recorded a notable increase of 28.2%, reaching USD 2.22 billion in 2026, an absolute increase of USD 490 million compared to the previous year, marking the largest absolute gain among its peers, and positioning it as the first Kuwaiti bank to surpass the USD 2 billion brand value milestone.

This exceptional growth enabled the Bank to maintain its position among the Top 10 most valuable banking brands in the Middle East, underscoring the strength of its financial performance, strategic resilience, and continued leadership across regional and global markets.

Brand Finance’s valuation methodology is based on rigorous criteria, including scale of operations, geographic presence, global and regional reputation, as well as brand strength and intellectual property assessment.

Among the Region’s Leading Banking Brands

NBK’s brand value growth significantly outpaced the regional average of 21%, enabling the Bank to maintain its position as the 10th most valuable banking brand in the Middle East for the second consecutive year. Despite intense regional competition, NBK’s brand continues to demonstrate strength, stability, and sustained momentum.

Global Recognition

Globally, NBK ranked among the Top 150 banking brands worldwide, climbing 9 places to 145th in the Banking 500 ranking. This advancement reflects the Bank’s strong and consistent financial performance, disciplined execution of its long-term strategy, and its well-established reputation for trust, reliability, and innovation.

Local Leadership

At the domestic level, NBK continues to lead the banking sector, retaining its position as the most valuable banking brand in Kuwait for the eleventh consecutive year. This sustained leadership reflects strong customer trust, market influence, and a continued commitment to delivering exceptional banking experiences.

NBK’s Brand Strength Index increased from 83.3 to 83.5, maintaining an AAA- rating. This positions NBK as the strongest banking brand in Kuwait for the fifteenth consecutive year, while ranking fifth among the strongest banking brands in the region.

The strong growth in NBK’s brand value is primarily driven by improved revenue forecasts. The Bank’s brand strength also reflects its well-established reputation, strong customer loyalty, ongoing digital transformation efforts, and continued investment in service excellence.

The sustained increase in NBK’s brand value and strength underscores its disciplined focus on sustainable growth, prudent risk management, and customer-centric innovation. As the Bank continues to expand its presence regionally and internationally, its brand remains a key strategic asset supporting long-term value creation.

NBK is the leading financial institution in Kuwait, maintaining a dominant position in the conventional banking sector. The Bank also holds the highest credit ratings among regional banks, as affirmed by the three major international rating agencies, Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch Ratings. NBK further benefits from an extensive local and international network, spanning subsidiaries and branches across four continents.