National Bank of Kuwait announced achieving an exceptional digital performance during the first quarter of 2025, as NBK Online recorded more than 1.2 million visits and more than 2 million views, reaffirming its leadership in providing innovative and smooth digital experiences.

This noticeable growth reflects NBK’s continuous commitment to developing its digital platforms and providing a convenient, safe, and informative digital banking experience, and it echoes the growing customer trust and reliance on digital platforms for their banking needs.

The rise in online visits is explained by the rising demand for NBK’s digital services, in addition to the latest updates to the website and its features, as it provides smooth access to the bank’s products and a wide range of services.

Moreover, NBK Online is an essential gateway through which customers can access products, apply for services, and stay constantly informed about financial solutions and market updates. The Bank has recently developed browsing and enhanced NBK Mobile Banking App by adding new services and making new content to enhance customer interaction and ease of use.

The developments on the website services included the rewards center and offers, which targets better browsing of hundreds of offers for current customers, in addition to enhancing customer-product interaction and increasing visits.

On this occasion, Abdul-Mohsen Al-Rushaid, Senior Vice President -Head of Digital Communications at NBK said: “Our NBK Online performance during 1Q25 is proof of our strategic investments in our digital infrastructure and our constant focus on providing our customers with the best digital experience. The huge increase in visits and views reflects the value our customers find in the information and services that our platform presents.”

Al-Rushaid added that the NBK Online numbers and indicators echo NBK’s strategic shift of focus on digital transformation and its continued investment in technology to ensure a high-quality and exceptional digital banking experience for our customers.”

He also emphasized that NBK Online is a central hub for customers who look for information about individual and corporate banking services, investment opportunities, digital services, and the bank’s latest news and visions. Moreover, the design of the platform, in addition to the ease of browsing and rich content, have all contributed to its popularity and efficiency in meeting the growing needs of customers.

Al-Rushaid reiterated that NBK is committed to continuing to develop its digital presence and provide new features and benefits to ensure a safe and efficient digital experience for all customers.