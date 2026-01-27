Najla Al-Sager:

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has redefined the meaning of investing in its human capital. Thousands of training hours were not merely figures, but rather stories of growth, transformation, and the shaping of new leaders. Across every department, every branch, and every job level, there was an employee taking a new step toward a future marked by greater professional maturity and confidence.

Over the course of the past year, the Bank has taken notable strides in developing its employees, empowering leaders, and strengthening its institutional capabilities through a series of advanced initiatives and training programs across all levels. Through these efforts, NBK has further strengthened its position as one of the leading financial institutions committed to capacity building and to investing in human capital as a fundamental pillar of excellence and sustainability.

The initiatives launched over the past year ranged from introducing new waves of the Bank’s academies and graduating participants from leading leadership programs, to expanding digital learning and delivering high-quality specialized programs. This underscores NBK’s continued commitment to developing its people and equipping them to adapt confidently to the rapid transformations shaping the financial sector.

In 2025, the Bank delivered more than 147,000 training hours to Group employees, with the participation of 5,320 trainees, while overall employee satisfaction across all training courses and development programs reached 91%.

NBK Academy

In 2025, the Bank launched NBK Academy – Wave 30 and the second wave of NBK Tech Academy, with the participation of 29 trainees, reinforcing its commitment to developing top national talent and future banking leaders.

The programs offered participants a rigorous learning journey that combined technical, behavioral, and experiential modules, designed to prepare them for successful careers across the Bank’s various divisions.

NBK Tech Academy

At the same time, the second wave of NBK Tech Academy enrolled nine high-caliber Kuwaiti technology talents. Participants received specialized training in cybersecurity, software development, AI, and data analytics, in support of the Bank’s digital transformation strategy and its commitment to driving innovation.

This year also marked a significant milestone, as the Bank celebrated 15 years and 30 waves of the NBK Academy during a distinguished event that brought together alumni from previous cohorts. The gathering featured a leadership masterclass and an engaging panel discussion with a select group of speakers and graduates. The event underscored the Academy’s pivotal role in developing hundreds of national talents and reinforced the Bank’s enduring legacy in empowering Kuwaiti youth.

Empowering Women in Leadership

A major highlight of 2025 was the graduation of NBK RISE – Cohort 2, with the participation of 25 high-potential female leaders. The program is one of the Bank’s flagship initiatives aimed at advancing women into leadership roles and fostering a culture of empowerment and equal opportunity.

Participants embarked on a comprehensive development journey that included executive education, leadership training, mentorship by senior executives, and exposure to real business challenges. Cohort 2 graduates demonstrated notable growth in leadership confidence, strategic thinking, and organizational impact.

High Potential Talent Programs

NBK celebrated the graduation of participants from the PRIME Leadership Program and the NBK Pioneers Program, both designed to enhance leadership capabilities and performance excellence within the Bank’s Sales and Distribution Divisions. The programs focused on strengthening the skills of branch managers and sales leaders in customer engagement, operational efficiency, and effective people leadership.

In addition, the Bank launched NBK High Fliers Program – Cohort 9, a fast-track development journey targeting high-performing early-career employees identified as future leaders. The program offers participants project-based learning, leadership mentorship, and exposure to cross-functional initiatives.

Leadership Programs

A total of 390 leaders from across the Bank participated in advanced leadership development programs focused on strategy, leadership effectiveness, and fostering a strong coaching culture within the organization.

AI Mindset

As part of NBK’s digital transformation journey, 2025 marked the launch of the AI Mindset Curriculum, a comprehensive learning series delivered through both e-learning modules and instructor-led workshops.

The initiative aims to enhance AI awareness across all job levels and equip employees with a clear understanding of how artificial intelligence can be leveraged to support decision-making, boost productivity, and improve customer experience. The program also addressed key dimensions of AI, including ethics, innovation, risk management, and data-driven strategy.

Specialized Talent Programs

A total of 1,863 employees participated in a wide range of specialized programs, including the Credit Curriculum in collaboration with Moody’s, the Trade Finance Academy in partnership with Euromoney, as well as advanced programs in audit, information technology, data, and more.

Bright Knowledge Network

The Bank continued to strengthen its learning culture through the Bright Knowledge Network initiative, an internal peer-to-peer learning platform. The initiative recorded more than 2,000 learning hours, with the participation of 743 employees across 27 interactive sessions, supporting knowledge sharing and the exchange of expertise across the organization.

NBK Ebtakir

The Bank launched the NBK Ebtakir intrapreneurship program, with the participation of 50 employees, in collaboration with the global Plug and Play platform. The program aims to empower employees to develop innovative ideas and future-ready solutions that support the Bank’s innovation strategy.

NBK Learning Hub

The NBK Learning Hub delivered more than 27,000 learning hours across a wide range of areas, including banking, financial services, artificial intelligence, innovation, self-development, customer success, and more, reinforcing opportunities for continuous learning for all employees.

Development Programs for International Locations

NBK’s development efforts extended to its international locations, with 119 employees from overseas branches participating in behavioral and skills development programs, ensuring the consistent application of the Bank’s standards of excellence across all markets in which it operates

Numerous Awards

The Human Resources efforts at NBK Group during 2025 were crowned with a host of prestigious awards from leading local, regional, and international institutions. These included the Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion in Kuwait Award from the renowned Euromoney magazine, as well as the Silver Award for Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion for the NBK RISE program from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

In addition, the bank received two accolades at the GCC Government Human Resources and Youth Awards, namely: Most Distinctive Learning & Development in the Private Sector for the NBK Academy and NBK Tech Academy programs, and Excellence in E-Learning Innovation for the bank’s learning platform, NBK Learning Hub.

NBK also secured the Bronze Award at the Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Human Capital Management Awards in two categories: Feedback and Recognition for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards Program, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the NBK RISE program.

On this occasion, Najla Al-Sager, SVP - Head of Talent Management & Learning at NBK commented: “The scale of investment made by NBK this year in developing its employees reflects a firm conviction that human capital is the true driver of excellence and sustainability. We have delivered thousands of training hours through diverse and comprehensive programs, reaffirming our commitment to equipping our people with the knowledge and skills needed to keep pace with the rapid transformations in the banking sector and to strengthen their long-term adaptability and preparedness for the future.”

“We have been keen to ensure that our initiatives reach all job levels, from senior leadership to new employees, through advanced leadership programs, specialized initiatives, and digital learning platforms, in addition to innovative programs in AI and innovation. These integrated efforts reflect our vision of building a work environment founded on continuous learning, empowerment, and capability development,” she added.

“We are proud of what we have achieved in 2025, not only in terms of the number of participants or training hours, but in terms of the tangible impact we have seen on our employees’ performance, confidence, and ability to innovate. NBK will continue to invest in the development of national talent, driven by its firm belief that the Bank’s future and success rest on the strength and competence of its people,” Al-Sager concluded.