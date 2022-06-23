As part of its corporate social responsibility and corporate sustainability strategy, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) sponsored a project by Kuwait Dive Team to protect coral reefs in a number of Kuwaiti islands.

NBK Public Relations Senior Manager, Talal Al Turki, said: “The environment is a major priority for NBK. Protecting and preserving the environment are pivotal elements of our Social commitment for the aim of realizing overall sustainability in Kuwait.”

Al Turki added: “ NBK is proud to join Kuwait Dive Team in their initiatives and activities to clean up and preserve the marine environment of the Kuwait Bay, which is one of the main drivers of the national economy.”

“NBK is committed to promoting the adoption of socially impactful and accountable practices in Kuwait. This initiative is in-line with our directive to raise awareness on the best practices of social responsibility as well as increase awareness to reduce harm and preserve the environment,” he noted.

On his part, Head of Kuwait Dive Team Waleed Al-Fadhel said, “We are thankful to NBK for its contribution and efforts to preserve the environment by being our partner in this national endeavor. This sponsorship will play a significant role in protecting and preserving the marine life and safeguarding the environment as a whole.”

NBK is keen on supporting programs that serve the community and spread awareness in efforts to keep the environment safe and clean. NBK remains the largest contributor to society. NBK confirmed its commitment to corporate social responsibility through its tireless community development efforts.

The Kuwait diving team has been participating in the protection and rehabilitation of Kuwait’s aquatic world through a host of activities that runs the spectrum of positive interaction with the environment.

-Ends-