Underscoring its dedication to supporting national talent starting their career, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) participated in “Watheefti”, the largest career fair in Kuwait.

The fair was held from October 17th to 19th with the participation of many major organizations, companies and brands. It aims to open direct communication channels between companies and job seekers to discuss job opportunities, in addition to encouraging graduates to navigate their way into the labor market.

NBK’s participation in this fair reflects its commitment to fulfilling its social responsibility and its historical role in supporting the Kuwaiti economy by recruiting and upskilling national talent in order to prepare a new generation capable of taking over leadership positions in the future.

NBK was the first organization in Kuwait to revolutionize recruitment, during its participation in Watheefti Career Fair last year, using Augmented Reality (AR) and 3D glasses to provide an experience that fully simulates the work environment at the bank’s headquarters.

In addition, NBK’s Talent Acquisition Department has integrated sustainable practices into the recruitment process by conducting virtual interviews using digital platforms to streamline the recruitment process and minimize the carbon footprint, in line with the bank’s environmental sustainability goals.

On this occasion, Gadeer Al-Kooheji, Head of Talent Acquisition, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait said: “We are constantly striving to reinforce our position as the top private sector supporter of national talent by attracting, developing and upskilling them to qualify them to join the vital banking sector,” she said.

“Our strategic priorities are to build a bank that is always ready for the future with highly qualified cadres to ensure sustainable growth,” she added.

“NBK enjoys a unique work environment akin to international peers, which raises the slogan “More Than a Workplace” to foster employee physical and mental well-being,” she noted.

NBK stands out as one of the employers of choice that promote diversity and equal opportunities. It also has the highest national employee retention rates while striving to boost Kuwaitization in the banking sector to support the national economy, in line with Kuwait Vision 2035,” she explained.

“NBK not only provides job opportunities at a leading local and regional financial institution, but also a promising and sustainable career path, thanks to its world-class professional training resources and programs, which help develop the skills and capabilities of the youth. This goes in line with the bank’s vision of investing in national talent and as well as its job nationalization “Kuwaitization” objectives.

NBK’s efforts in national talent acquisition go in line with its development and training plans to invest in national cadres and prepare a promising banking generation. The bank also offers a wide range of training courses and professional academic programs, being one of the leading banking institutions in Kuwait in organizing training programs for the youth.

It is worth mentioning that NBK annually sponsors many career fairs for the Kuwaiti youth to introduce to them suitable job opportunities that meet their aspirations. The bank also provides consistent support to all career fairs that help the youth and fresh graduates in finding the right job.