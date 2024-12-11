Al-Nusif: We seek to enrich customer banking experience by providing top-notch products and offers that meet their expectations

- Opening an Al Jawhara or Al Jawhara Saver Account to get the NBK Visa Infinite Credit Card instantly through NBK Mobile Banking App

This unique digital experience links NBK Miles Program’s exclusive benefits with Kuwait’s biggest draws program ‘Al Jawhara’, in addition to launching the NBK Al Jawhara Miles Credit Card

Customers can enjoy an integrated digital experience where they can issue any of the credit cards instantly through NBK Mobile Banking App

In line with its dedication to meeting customers’ needs and providing exceptional services and rewards that live up to their expectations, National Bank of Kuwait's (NBK) is launching a one-of-its kind digital experience to get NBK Visa Infinite Credit Card and link it with Al Jawhara or Al Jawhara Savers Account for an exclusive range of benefits.

NBK announced that customers can open an Al Jawhara or Al Jawhara Savers Account and get the NBK Al Jawhara Miles Credit Card through the NBK Mobile Banking App free for life when depositing and blocking KD 3,000 or more in Al Jawhara or Al Jawhara Saver Account.

The bank mentioned that cardholders also get Welcome Miles 3x the card’s credit limit up to 150,000 NBK Miles Points.

The NBK Al Jawhara Miles Credit Cardholders also get 3x chances in Al Jawhara draws, thus increasing their chances to win in the weekly and monthly as well as grand prize draws held three times a year.

NBK continues to offer customers new levels of convenience and excellence. Now, with just a few taps, they can instantly issue any of the credit cards through the NBK Mobile Banking App, and enjoy an integrated digital experience empowered by cutting-edge technology. These cards are easily and securely issued against their account balances or term deposits, providing flexibility and efficiency that meets the evolving needs of the modern world.

Commenting on this, Mr. Hisham Al-Nusif, GM - Consumer Banking Group, at National Bank of Kuwait said, “NBK always seeks to enrich customer banking experience by providing top-notch products and offers that meet the expectations of different segments and offer them an exceptional banking experience.”

Al-Nusif mentioned that all customers can now open Al Jawhara or Al Jawhara Saver Account to get the NBK Al Jawhara Miles Credit Card instantly through the NBK Mobile Banking App, thus benefiting from NBK Miles Program which gives cardholders 3 miles for every KD 1 spent locally and 5 miles for every KD 1 spent abroad. Other benefits also include unlimited complimentary airport lounge visits with one guest, Purchase Protection, Extended Warranty and getting the chance to enter various draws, adding that NBK Credit Cards offer the best payment method.

It is worth mentioning that Al Jawhara draws offer the biggest prizes in Kuwait, with KD 20,000 prize weekly, KD 125,000 monthly, and grand prizes worth KD 1,000,000 each, three times a year. NBK also provides Al Jawhara Saver Account holders a bonus interest rate up to 1.5% for the first year, in addition to the chance to enter the monthly and grand draws if savings reach KD 5,000 and above. The bank also offers customers who have been banking with it for more than 2 years double chances in case they were not eligible to earn the existing double chances.