National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) was named “Best Trade Finance Bank in Kuwait for 2022” in the annual survey of Global Trade Review (GTR), a magazine specializing in global emerging markets and trade, commodity finance and transaction banking.

GTR selected NBK as one of the leading banks in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in the trade finance sector, based on customer and market-specialized institution surveys conducted around the world.

The GTR Leaders in Trade awards recognize excellence in the trade, commodity, supply chain and export financing, and well as FinTech markets.

By receiving this award, NBK demonstrates its leadership in financing mega deals and projects, benefiting from its strong balance sheet, extensive experience, in addition to the exceptional and sustainable relations with its clients both locally and internationally.

In addition, this prestigious award reflects NBK’s solid position and dominant share in the trade finance market given its participation in the major deals across many vital sectors, thanks to its outstanding customer service and added value provided. This is helped by the bank’s broad regional and international footprint, as well as its highly experienced professional team who work tirelessly to ensure delivering impeccable customer service.

NBK continues to seize opportunities on the local and regional levels, based on its historical role in leading alliances of mega deals and financing major strategic projects across many sectors, cementing its leading position as the bank of choice for leading local and regional companies in financing their expansion plans.

GTR is a well-known international trade finance magazine that produces reports and analyses on trade export, commodity and supply chain finance, as well as trade credit insurance, treasury and FinTech markets. Every year, GTR recognizes the market’s pioneering institutions and top performers from all over the world in the GTR Leaders in Trade Awards and GTR Best Deals Awards.

For more information about GTR Award “Best Trade Finance Bank in Kuwait for 2022”, you can visit their website: https://www.gtreview.com/leaders-in-trade-country-awards/

-Ends-