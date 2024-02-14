Al-Othman: We are offering unmatched benefits for salary transfer customers this year

Salary transfer allows customers to enjoy a full spectrum of financing and investment banking solutions within a rich banking experience

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) always seeks to enrich customer banking experience by providing top-notch services and exceptional offers through unique campaigns and rewards. In this context, the bank has launched its new salary acquisition campaign for 2024, which gives customers the opportunity to avail benefits up to KD 5,000.

The salary acquisition campaign this year will give customers exceptional benefits with the best packages that offer them the strongest exclusive offers, best cards, most appropriate financing solutions that suit their needs, as well as instant discounts, cashback, and rewards at 900+ outlets, while enjoying access to the largest branch network across Kuwait.

Upon transferring their salary, customers will receive many benefits including cash gifts, the highest cashback, the best suite of credit cards, the best packages to suit all salary levels, weekly free cinema tickets, and weekly coupons from talabat.

Commenting on this campaign, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman Chief Executive Officer of Consumer & Digital Banking at National Bank of Kuwait said, “We always seek to provide our customers with the best special offers and exceptional benefits that suit their different segments and ages. To this end, we have launched our new salary transfer campaign for this year with unmatched benefits and rewards.”

“Salary transfer allows customers to enjoy NBK’s top-notch banking solutions, including innovative digital services and cutting-edge payment solutions, within a banking experience offering utmost luxury, security and peace of mind,” he added.

“All offers provided in salary transfer campaign this year are tailored to customers’ needs and seasonality, as part of our commitment to always provide the most valuable and relevant offers to our customers,” he emphasized.

“Salary transfer qualifies customers to special benefits including banking and investment solutions, as well as instant discounts and points earned through Kuwait’s largest rewards program, NBK Rewards.” he added.

Customers get various benefits when transferring their salary to NBK including access to the largest branch and ATM network in Kuwait, as well as the broad geographical footprint across key regional and global markets.

Moreover, NBK Customers can enjoy quick and easy banking anytime using the digital channels spearheaded by NBK Mobile Banking, which undergoes frequent enhancements and revamps and is highly popular among customers, and accounts for the major share of banking transactions.