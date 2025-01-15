Al-Barjas: The new ATMs will better serve the needs of our customers through the new and enhanced features

- Services include local and international transfers, adding or changing e-mail, credit card payments, and cardless cash withdrawal

As it strives to give customers a better experience tailored to their needs, in alignment with the 2025 Consumer Banking Digital Transformation Strategy, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has announced introducing CXBanking, an ATM client application that extends a traditional client software into a modern, web enterprise environment, on all its ATMs across Kuwait, in collaboration with NCR ATLEOS.

CXBanking is a platform that will allow the bank to use latest development technologies on the ATM/CDM so that they can move from host driven customer journey to programmable customer journey. Therefore, by implementing CXBanking to NBK’s ATM/CDM’s will enhance the customer journey and enable more customer interaction, allowing them to explore the new and enhanced banking features on NBK’s ATMs through state-of-the-art modern technology.

CX banking main provides a wide range of features including cash withdrawal and deposit, transfer locally and internationally, adding and changing e-mail, selecting denomination, making payments using credit cards, and paying credit card installments.

Other services include card-less cash withdrawal using mobile number or using civil ID, updating civil ID expiry date, extract account statement, view and manage accounts and credit cards.

On top of that, the app offers a customized look and feel based on segment for a unique experience, by having different colors and themes appear when customers access the ATM machine for each segment.

This state-of-the-art technology will reduce load on branches, by introducing new services and revamping the existing features, which will be accessible 24/7 and available at all NBK branches throughout all the governorates of Kuwait.

Commenting on this, Rasha Al-Barjas, ATM and CDM Channels Manager at National Bank of Kuwait, said, “NBK always strives to develop its products and services within its endeavors to offer customers a top-notch banking experience that meets their expectations, saves their time and effort, and enables faster and easier transactions.”

“With the launch of the CXBanking app, NBK ATMs are better able to serve the needs of customers by providing new and enhanced features, which will make these ATMs an alternative preferred channel for many, through which they will be able to make various banking transactions easily, without having to visit branches,” she explained.

It is worth mentioning that NBK boasts the largest domestic branch network in Kuwait, with 72 branches, in addition to having the largest ATM network locally, with a total of 450 on-site and off-site ATMs/CDMs.