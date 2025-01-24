Al Mattar: The unique design of the Bankee Program has driven numerous schools to actively participate

Since its launch, the program has made a significant impact on students' behaviors, leaving a lasting impression

Parents have expressed great satisfaction with the positive behavioral changes observed in their children

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) hosted a panel discussion with some principals of public schools participating in the Bankee Program. The session provided a platform for knowledge exchange, allowing the participants to share their insights and suggestions for the program's development. The discussion also focused on assessing how school administrations have benefited from the program and its overall impact on students.

Bankee, a pioneering program in Kuwait, is offered by NBK in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority "Nazaha". The program aims to introduce students to fundamental economic concepts and practices, including earning, spending, saving, and managing financial obligations.

The program also strives to instill core values in students, including honesty, integrity, personal development, responsibility, cooperation, and teamwork. It aims to raise a generation of Kuwaiti youth who recognize the significance of financial stability and independence, equipping them with the financial knowledge and skills essential for contributing to the sustainable development and economic well-being of both individuals and society.

During the meeting, participating school principals exchanged experiences and ideas on how to further develop the program and maximize its benefits for both schools and students. The importance of maintaining ongoing communication between the bank and schools was also emphasized, with a focus on continuously sharing perspectives and innovative ideas throughout the year.

The school principals expressed their gratitude for NBK's commitment to supporting education and promoting positive values among younger generations. They highlighted the significant impact of the Bankee Program in enhancing students' skills, behaviors, and financial literacy.

On this occasion, Manal Al Mattar, Deputy General Manager & Head of Group Corporate Communications at NBK stated, “This meeting reflects NBK's commitment to fostering productive collaboration with all state institutions to drive societal development and enhance human resources, which are the cornerstone of growth and prosperity. We are particularly focused on education, and the bank is dedicated to providing comprehensive support to its advancement.”

“The program has achieved remarkable success over the past year, leading many schools to apply for participation. This success can be attributed to its unique program design and its positive impact on students' behaviors, equipping them with essential skills for managing their financial affairs. Furthermore, there has been a notable improvement in their financial literacy following the program's implementation in their schools,” she added.

“As part of our commitment to enhancing the Bankee Program's content, we have launched dedicated accounts on various social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. These platforms allow all participants to access valuable content, activities, and events from schools throughout the year. Additionally, the program's website has been launched in both Arabic and English to further expand its reach and impact,” she emphasised.

She emphasized that the visits by the bank's executive management to schools and their follow-up on the program's implementation played a crucial role in enhancing its significance. These visits were marked by the strong presence of parents, who expressed immense satisfaction with the positive changes they observed in their children's behavior and financial awareness.

Meanwhile, Eng. Abrar Al-Hamad, Assistant Secretary General at Nazaha, emphasized that the outstanding success of the Bankee Program reflects the effectiveness of initiatives aimed at embedding principles of integrity and transparency within educational frameworks. She underscored that cultivating awareness of ethical values and fostering societal protection aligns with Nazaha's core mission, particularly in safeguarding public funds.

Sumayah Al-Jasem, General Manager and Founder of Creative Confidence, highlighted the Bankee Program's evolution into a success story that resonates beyond Kuwait's borders. She attributed this achievement to the program’s innovative approach, which integrates realistic economic simulations with practical methodologies in an interactive learning environment. As a pioneering initiative, Bankee is dedicated to advancing financial inclusion, particularly among school students, while fostering enhanced financial literacy across the broader community.

Positive Impact

Abeer Al-Gharibi, the principal of Amoria Primary School, expressed her immense satisfaction with the meeting, which brought together a distinguished group of school principals. She noted that the gathering provided an excellent opportunity for exchanging experiences and ideas about the Bankee Program. According to Al-Gharibi, the program has exceeded expectations, leaving a clear and positive impact on students' behavior while instilling valuable values in the younger generation.

In the meantime, Zainab Bahro, the principal of Sharifa Al Qatami Primary School, praised the Bankee program, describing it as a wonderful initiative that quickly garnered widespread admiration. She highlighted the clear and positive impact it had on the behavior of both teachers and students. Additionally, Bahro noted that the program received extensive praise from parents, who observed significant improvements in their children's behavior.

Promoting Financial Literacy

Ghadeer Al-Muhanna, Principal of Al-Fadl Bin Al-Abbas Elementary School, expressed the value of the meeting, stating, “This gathering proved highly beneficial, as it provided an opportunity to meet with key figures behind the project and its participants. We were able to present our suggestions on how to further develop the program and maximize its potential to enhance financial literacy among students.”

Meanwhile, Laila Al-Sayegh, Director of Shaikhan Al-Farsi School, highlighted the significance of the meeting, stating, “The enthusiasm demonstrated by the participants and those responsible for the program reflects its importance, remarkable success, and its clear impact in enhancing financial literacy among students and improving their behavior. Our goal is to prepare an economically educated generation, aligning with the Ministry of Education's vision for a prosperous future for Kuwait and its people.”

Engaging participation

Khazna Mutlaq Al-Otaibi, Principal of Aisha Al-Sharif Primary School, emphasized that the success of the Bankee Program motivated their decision to join its second season. She praised the program's profound impact on both teachers and students, especially in fostering a deeper understanding of financial literacy.

In the meantime, Hanai Al-Muqahwi, Principal of Abdullah Khalaf Al-Dahayan Elementary School for Boys, discussed the positive impact of the Bankee Program on students, stating, “The program has enabled us to achieve several objectives, including shaping students' behaviors. The interactive program system, which allows students to engage with a digital platform for conducting financial transactions, combined with a rewards and penalties system, has been effective in promoting a sense of responsibility for their actions.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, the school principals expressed their optimism regarding the future of the Bankee Program. They emphasized the importance of continuing such meetings to strengthen cooperation and align efforts toward achieving the program's educational goals. They also extended their gratitude to NBK for its ongoing efforts and the pivotal role it plays in supporting Kuwait's education system, contributing to the nation's prosperity.

NBK is committed to the significance of initiatives led by the private sector in collaboration with government entities, aimed at equipping young people with the knowledge and skills essential for the well-being and prosperity of both individuals and society in Kuwait.

NBK was awarded the Bronze Award by Qorus in the Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) category for Bankee Program. This recognition highlights the bank's efforts in integrating sustainability and ESG standards into its initiatives.