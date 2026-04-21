Al Ballam: We are committed to enhancing our customers’ buying power and providing for them an easier and more beneficial.

We are keen to design offers of real value that are relevant to our customers’ daily lifestyles.

In line with its commitment to enhancing and enriching its customers’ international digital shopping experience through unique campaigns with exceptional offers, National Bank of Kuwait launched a wide campaign targeting Visa Prepaid and Credit Card holders to encourage international purchasing transactions made through the most visited international e-commerce shopping platforms.

This campaign gives eligible NBK Prepaid and Credit Card holders 10% cashback when shopping through Amazon US, Shein, and Temo stores, and spending a minimum of KD 100 on these stores combined during the campaign period which starts from 14 April 2026 to 16 May 2026, with a maximum cashback of KD 26 per customer.

To benefit from the offer, customers must pre-register through the campaign's dedicated registration page, ensuring a smooth and seamless experience.

The campaign includes a wide range of Visa cards issued by NBK. Holders of any of the following Credit Cards are eligible:

NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card

NBK Visa Infinite Credit Card

NBK Visa Signature Credit Card

NBK Visa Platinum Credit Card

NBK-Kuwait Airways (Oasis Club) Visa Signature Credit Card

NBK-Kuwait Airways (Oasis Club) Visa Infinite Credit Card

NBK-KPC Visa Infinite Credit Card

NBK-Harrods Visa Infinite Credit Card

Moreover, holders of the following Prepaid Cards can also enjoy the cashback offered by the campaign:

NBK 247 Cashback Visa Platinum Prepaid Card

NBK Avios Visa Signature Card

NBK - Kuwait Airways (Oasis Club) Visa Platinum Prepaid Card

On this occasion, Anwar Al Ballam AVP - Cards Services Management commented: “The launch of this campaign comes at a time when international e-commerce is experiencing rapid growth, driven by changing consumption patterns and customers’ increasing reliance on digital channels. At NBK, we are constantly striving to be closer to our customers, not only by offering innovative banking products, but also by designing offers of real value that are relevant to their daily lifestyles and actual needs”.

Al Ballam added: “This campaign reflects our commitment to enhancing our customers’ buying power and providing them with an easier and more beneficial global shopping experience, as well as benefiting from the widespread use of Visa cards”.

Finally, Al Ballam noted that NBK continues to offer innovative initiatives that reinforce its position as a leading financial institution in digital solutions and distinguished banking services in Kuwait and the region.

Through this campaign, NBK affirms its commitment to promoting the use of bank cards for international online purchases, supporting digital transformation, and providing competitive advantages that meet customer expectations.