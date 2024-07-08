Kichli: The agreement marks SAG’s first Super iPaaS implementation in Middle East and Turkey

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) signed a strategic partnership agreement with Software AG technology solutions company that will allow NBK to use the company’s solution as a unified platform to integrate applications and data, across its international locations of KSA, UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, London and France.

The five-year agreement was signed by Mr. Mohammed Al Kharafi, COO – Head of Group Operations and Information Technology at NBK, and Mr. Rami Kichli – Senior Vice President – ME and Turkey at SAG, in the presence of Mark Diamond – Chief Technology Transformation Officer at NBK, and Mr. Yaser Nasif – Country Manager – Kuwait Jordan and Qatar at SAG, and Mr. Feras Juma – Pre Sales and Solution Lead – ME and Turkey at SAG.

Speaking on this, Mr. Mohammed Al Kharafi, COO – Head of Group Operations and Information Technology at National Bank of Kuwait, stated: “We are happy to sign this partnership with SAG, which will provide us with integration suite that serves as a unified platform, seamlessly integrating applications, data, API management for our operations. This standardization will enable digital integration with beyond our Kuwait Head Office and across our international locations.”

“Under this agreement, NBK will obtain the cutting-edge Super iPaaS solution, which will enable integration of applications, data and API management across our international locations, thus enhancing execution efficiencies for our Consumer and Corporate offerings. This comes as we develop further our digital propositions into our international markets, marking a pivotal transformation towards increasing our operational efficiency” added Al-Kharafi.

“Group Operations and Information Technology play a fundamental role in serving NBK’s strategy by providing cutting-edge digital banking solutions. We are always seeking to embrace innovation across all of the bank’s operations and business models to keep pace with the fast-paced technological advancement in the banking industry,” he remarked.

On his part, Mr. Rami Kichli – Senior Vice President – ME and Turkey at SAG stated: “This signing with National Bank of Kuwait is significant for two reasons. First, it extends our robust and successful strategic partnership with Kuwait’s leading bank, which began in 2017, to modernize and refine its digital backbone to also include its international subsidiaries.”

“Second, it marks Software AG’s first Super iPaaS implementation in Middle East and Turkey, a milestone that underscores our commitment to innovation. The project highlights the critical role of integration in digital transformation, paving the way for innovative and unified services that support long-term goals and foster a more connected digital future,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is committed to making digital and technology investments across its network, which comprises 140 branches, subsidiaries, and representative offices in 13 countries on four continents. These locations encompass major financial hubs like London, New York, Paris, Geneva, and Singapore, as well as Shanghai in China, with regional coverage extending to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, and Lebanon.