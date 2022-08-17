We are committed to keep our customers’ information confidential and secure, while offering them cutting-edge banking services

Striving to enrich its customers’ banking experience and provide them with top-notch services that help make their transactions easier and faster, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) announced enabling customers to update their mobile numbers via NBK Mobile Banking App or NBK Online Banking using their new Virgin mobile numbers.

This comes after NBK has added Virgin Mobile, the new entrant to the Kuwaiti market, as many of the bank’s customers have joined it, to the list of telecom operators in Kuwait, whose customers can use their numbers to update their mobile information with the bank.

NBK seeks to encourage its customers to update their data and provide the bank with new e-mails and new Virgin Mobile numbers to enable them receive SMS, Push Notifications and promotional messages about the latest campaigns and offers provided by the bank through SMS wherever they are, especially OTP, whether when shopping, or ordering food online.

On this occasion, Hala Al Shoaibi, Head of Digital Service Quality Management, National Bank of Kuwait said: “At NBK, we strive to enrich our customers’ banking experience, by providing all means of comfort and enabling them to make their transactions quickly and easily, anytime and anywhere, leveraging our digital channels and leadership as a provider of digital banking services.

“We are seeing a steady increase in our customers’ dependence on digital channels for their transactions in view of the services and the continuous enhancements we introduce, in addition to the exceptional circumstances resulting from the pandemic.”

Al Shoaibi emphasized that NBK is committed to safeguard the interests of its customers and maintain the confidentiality and security of their personal information, while offering them cutting-edge banking services and payment solutions.

