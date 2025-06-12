Dubai, UAE: The Research and Development (R&D) Centre of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has been accredited by the Emirates International Accreditation Centre (EIAC), in line with the requirements of the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standard. This standard, developed by the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), establishes the criteria for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories. The accreditation covers various aspects of photovoltaic (PV) module testing, including maximum power determination, stabilisation, insulation, endurance and reverse current overloads.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, received the accreditation certificate from Amina Ahmed Mohammed, CEO of EIAC, in the presence of Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence, and a group of DEWA’s R&D officials.

“We contribute to strengthening the constructive role of the UAE in the transition to clean and renewable energy, as well as the achievement of net zero, by supporting the expansion of solar power infrastructure in the UAE and Dubai, thereby improving the efficiency of solar PV systems and promoting the adoption of research, innovation and the latest technologies for the development of the renewable energy sector. This is in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the emirate’s energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050. We have come a long way towards sustainable growth and the adoption of the latest solar power technologies through the implementation of leading projects. The most notable of these is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, which has a planned production capacity of 7,260MW by 2030 and uses state-of-the-art solar PV panels and concentrated solar power technologies. We are proud of DEWA’s R&D Centre which has registered 14 patents so far. Through its world-class laboratories, the Centre contributes to the development and implementation of innovative solutions in future energy – with the goal of improving the overall integration of solar into DEWA’s grid and within the UAE in general,” said Al Tayer.

Bin Salman said: “Solar power is a key research area activity at the R&D Centre, with the aim of studying ways to enhance solar photovoltaic technologies to mitigate the effects of soiling and extreme desert conditions on the performance of solar PV panels, as well as test their long-term reliability and develop appropriate standards.”