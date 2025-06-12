Dubai, UAE – CNTXT AI, a Data and AI enabler driving AI readiness in the region, has partnered with Actualize, a leader in real-time voice automation, to launch a next-generation Arabic AI voice agent that understands and responds to regional dialects in real time, enhancing customer engagement across key service touchpoints.

The collaboration addresses persistent challenges in Arabic voice technology — from underrepresentation of regional dialects to the need for privacy-compliant, locally hosted deployments.

With the GCC's digital economy accelerating, voice automation is emerging as a critical layer in customer operations. According to IMARC, the GCC conversational AI market is expected to grow from $325 million in 2024 to over $2.1 billion by 2033, expanding at an annual rate of 23.6%, driven by rising demand for personalized, on-demand voice services.

This partnership responds directly to that demand — offering a ready-to-deploy, Arabic-native voice agent that meets regional enterprise needs from day one.

The AI voice agent combines Munsit, CNTXT AI's proprietary Arabic speech-to-text model, with Actualize's voice automation platform to deliver accurate voice interaction.

The Arabic AI voice agent is now available for public trial with no sign-up or downloads required.

Built for High-Impact Use Cases

The Arabic voice agent is tailored to high-frequency, high-value business scenarios where (timely, context-aware voice communication enhances efficiency and customer satisfaction.) such as:

Booking Confirmation – Automatically follows up with customers to confirm appointments, reducing no-shows and improving operational efficiency

– Automatically follows up with customers to confirm appointments, reducing no-shows and improving operational efficiency Receptionist Automation – Answers and routes incoming calls in the appropriate dialect, enhancing caller experience with culturally aware interaction

– Answers and routes incoming calls in the appropriate dialect, enhancing caller experience with culturally aware interaction Sales Agent Support – Engages leads through outbound voice calls, capturing interest, qualifying intent, and escalating hot leads to human agents

– Engages leads through outbound voice calls, capturing interest, qualifying intent, and escalating hot leads to human agents Order & Payment Follow-Up – Calls customers to verify order details, confirm deliveries, or issue payment reminders, improving conversion rates and cash collection

– Calls customers to verify order details, confirm deliveries, or issue payment reminders, improving conversion rates and cash collection Government Services – Enables voice-enabled digital kiosks and e-service platforms with dialect recognition

"Voice AI built for our region's linguistic diversity is no longer a future concept — it's a business necessity," said Mohammad Abu Sheikh, CEO of CNTXT AI. "By combining Munsit's dialectal intelligence with Actualize's automation infrastructure, we're making it possible for organizations to serve Arabic-speaking customers with clarity, confidence, and care."

A Regionally Tuned Solution for Arabic Speech

Traditional speech technologies often fail to capture the depth and diversity of Arabic speech. Munsit, the speech-to-text model powering the voice agent, was developed to address this directly. The model has been independently benchmarked on six public datasets, outperforming industry leaders like OpenAI's Whisper and Meta's SeamlessM4T in Arabic speech recognition accuracy.

The integrated voice agent supports real-time transcription, and localized pronunciation handling across dialects — while respecting regional data sovereignty and compliance requirements.

"Arabic deserves tech that speaks its language literally and culturally." said Muhammed Shabreen, CEO at Actualize. "This integration gives enterprises across MENA the voice tools they need to automate customer-facing operations while respecting language and cultural nuance."

ABOUT Actualize

Actualize is a leading AI Agentic platform enabling enterprises with voice, chat, and workflow automation. Built to humanize digital interactions, Actualize delivers real-time AI agents that are intuitive, context-aware, and fluent in English, Arabic (with regional dialects), and over 50 other languages. Trusted by organizations across the UAE, Qatar, and the UK, Actualize blends advanced NLP with deep system integration to automate high-frequency interactions and provide 24/7 service that feels truly human—at scale.

ABOUT CNTXT AI

CNTXT AI is a UAE-based Data and AI company that enables organizations to prepare, build, test, deploy, and scale sovereign AI solutions while maintaining full data control.

Our comprehensive suite of solutions transforms data into actionable AI applications—seamlessly, securely, and without compromising control. From AI-ready data pipelines to scalable deployment and industry-standard validation, we ensure AI adoption is practical, compliant, and optimized for real-world impact.