National Bank of Kuwait: Egypt (NBK-Egypt) reported EGP 1.288 billion in net profits in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, up 22.55% year-on-year, compared to EGP 1.051 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Operating revenues climbed by 28.10% to EGP 3.136 billion in 9M2022, from EGP 2.448 billion in the same period in 2021, while customer deposits grew by 14.50% to EGP 71.01 billion by September 30, 2022, from EGP 62.02 billion at the end of 2021.

Total assets stood at EGP 87.21 billion by the end of the third quarter, compared to EGP 77.49 billion at the end of 2021, up by 12.54%, while net balance of loans and credit facilities reached EG48.27 billion by the end of September 2022, up by 18.51% from EGP 40.72 billion by the end of 2021.

This reporting period, shareholders’ equity grew by 5.09% to EGP 10.822 billion from EGP 10.298 billion by the end of 2021.

Commenting on the financial results announced by NBK-Egypt, Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group Chief Officer, National Bank of Kuwait and Chairman of NBK-Egypt, said: “Once again, with its stellar performance, NBK-Egypt is a testament to our visionary insights over the past 15 years into the Egyptian market’s landscape and the huge potentials it holds."

Al-Bahr highlighted that Egypt is one of NBK Group's key growth markets, describing the Group's business in Egypt as "the largest Kuwaiti investment in Egypt" and adding that NBK Group has a growing footprint in the Egyptian banking sector, in addition to being one of the fastest growing banks, which is reflected in the bank's financial indicators, further confirming that it on the right track towards further growth and more significant market share.

Al-Bahar emphasized that the Group is currently focused on transferring its expertise, particularly in digital transformation, to strengthen NBK-Egypt's competitiveness and establish greater synergy with the Group as a whole, as well as to diversify the bank's revenue streams.

"At NBK-Egypt, we always strive to deliver the best-in-class banking experience, meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations. Furthermore, we support the private sector by extending the loan portfolio of SMEs and expanding and diversifying our offerings to cover new locations and reach more customers." Al-Bahar added.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman, CEO and Managing Director, National Bank of Kuwait-Egypt, Mr. Yasser El-Tayeb, said: “Our strong financial results reflect the breadth and strength of our business model and our ability to achieve perpetual growth despite the unprecedented challenges on the local and global fronts in the aftermath of COVID-19 , the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the supply chain bottlenecks, coupled with the foreign exchange rate situation after the floatation of the Egyptian Pound.”

El-Tayeb emphasized that the bank’s growth is consistently balanced across all business activities while maintaining the highest adequacy rates and lowest risk ratios, positioning the bank for sustained growth. This leadership position is a result of the Group's prudent policies and its versatile business model, better positioning NBK-Egypt to meet the shifting demands of our customers and diversify our revenue streams.

El-Tayeb added that most of NBK-Egypt’s profits are driven by corporate credit services, with a highly diversified portfolio drawing on the diversification of the Egyptian economy itself, as the bank expands its reach to cater to SMEs in addition to mega corporation, in addition to the growing contribution of the retail sector to profits.

He also highlighted that going forward, NBK strives to further strengthen its position in retail banking through offering innovative services and products to its retail clients, in addition to ingraining the comprehensive concept of “inclusive banking”, as the bank of choice that can fulfill all their financial needs and requirements.

El-Tayeb further stated that NBK-Egypt is committed to the global move toward a low-carbon economy and supports environmentally friendly initiatives, targeting a sustainable future and shifting towards renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions.

