During the first half of 2022, National Bank of Kuwait’s (NBK) continued to provide the best-in-class professional training and development programs aiming to upskill its employees and actively contribute to their career development.

Over the first six months of the year, the total number of participants in the virtual training programs in Kuwait and overseas branches reached 2,777 trainees, scoring one the highest attendance and training completion percentage at 91% of total employees, which shows the great passion of employees for career development.

Since the beginning of the year, NBK provided 33,000+ training hours of E-Learning for employees through NBK Learning Hub, and 90% of the employees completed the mandatory online training programs, with 1,339 training hours. This included Customer Protection Manual, Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Bribery and Corruption. Data Protection, Fraud Awareness, Code of Conduct and Business Ethics, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

The Training and Development Department of Group Human Resources organized a variety of in-house programs and workshops during the first half, including “Yalla Watani” and career advancement programs for Domestic Branches and other departments, with a total of 175 participants. The bank also organized specific courses and workshops focusing on leading and development, as well as leading digital transformation, to align with the bank’s Digital Transformation Roadmap executed in partnership with reputable training institutions.

As part of its continuous efforts to increase the competence of its employees by providing the best- -in-class training and development programs, in partnership with highly reputable educational institutions, NBK launched a variety of specialized training programs including the “Moody’s Credit Curriculum Program”, which was designed and organized in partnership with Moody’s Analytics. The bank also provided sign language courses for domestic branches’ employees as well as competency-based interview training.

The bank also intensified the upskilling of its employees by organizing lectures for various department heads on leadership as part of the training related to leadership and work team development.

Commenting on this, Munirah Al-Sejary, Training Operations Manager, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait quoted: “At the Training and Development Department, we are proud of the progress made in implementing a map of top-notch training programs aiming to help employees’ continuous development and building a sustainable career.”

She noted that the “continuous learning” strategy adopted by Group Human Resources and is consistently exhibited across the NBK Group embodies the bank’s firm belief that its employees are its most valuable resource, and that human capital investment is one of the key strategies and plans for achieving suitability. Therefore, the bank uses its best endeavors to improve the employees’ performance and develop their skills, which reflects positively on their job performance.”

Al-Sejary emphasized that NBK provides equal opportunities for all its employees, by giving them opportunities to attend training programs that are designed based on assessment of corporate and individual needs, as well as being committed to developing the academic and practical skills of its staff, with a view to prepare them as future leaders.

NBK strives to consistently support its employees, and to qualify them through top-notch training programs and workshops to enhance their skills related to leadership, implementation of strategies, change management and innovation to keep pace with the rapid developments in the banking industry.

