The bank strengthens its position a leading socially responsible corporation through many meaningful initiatives

As part of its on-site visits to review work progress in Shuwaikh Beach Development and Beautification Project spanning an area of 1.7 km, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) organized a visit to the project location yesterday to follow up implementation, six months after starting construction works.

The visitors were headed by Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Group Vice-Chairman and CEO of National Bank of Kuwait, Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali the Capital Governor.

During the tour, the visitors reviewed the progress made since starting the project’s construction works in early May, as work is underway, with the entire project set to be completed within 11 months, i.e. by the end of March 2025, after which Shuwaikh Beach will be ready to welcome visitors with its new look. So far, the project has reached an impressive completion rate of 40%.

The current development works includes the complete rehabilitation of the project's entire infrastructure over 1.7 km, including rainwater drainage system, sewage and electricity networks, as well as installation of 360 LEED lampposts and advanced surveillance cameras.

In line with the bank's efforts to promote sustainability, about 14 tons of recycled tire materials were used in the construction of the running track that along the length of the project.

It is worth mentioning that NBK signed a cooperation agreement with Kuwait Municipality, under which the bank committed KD 3 million for the development and renovation of Shuwaikh Beachfront to serve all visitors’ needs, with a focus on providing high quality and highly efficient modern facilities, in a way that fosters sustainable health, sports and entertainment in Kuwait.

The tour emphasized the importance of continuous communication between all stakeholders to ensure the realization of a common vision towards the development of Shuwaikh Waterfront, to be a key tourist destination that meets the needs of the community and contributes to the well-being of its visitors, whether Kuwait citizens, residents or visitors.

NBK’s contribution to this project comes within its efforts to promote sustainable development of Kuwait’s economy, and to serve the implementation of Kuwait Vision 2035, which underscores the importance of developing tourism and entertainment sector in the Country.

NBK is committed to supporting Kuwait’s national initiative to promote environmental, social and economic prosperity, in line with the Country’s recent pledge to become carbon neutral by 2060 by progressing towards its environmental goals and supporting the banking sector’s endeavors to accelerate the transition to a carbon-free economy.

The project includes 4 integrated main areas providing all the needs of beachgoers, while being eco-friendly to help reduce carbon emissions and environmental impact, reflecting NBK’s unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability on the one hand, and pioneering corporate social responsibility on the other hand

Area 1: includes playgrounds and entertainment areas, as well as a large green areas allowing for outdoor activities, in addition to restoration of the mosque, restrooms, and commercial kiosks within the project. The area also includes future work sites for a number of kiosks, ATMs and ITMs.

Area 2: includes an extended sandy beach area with wooden benches in the middle.

Area 3: includes a walled garden with green landscape and dense trees providing large, shaded areas for relaxation and meditation amidst serene atmosphere.

Area 4: includes the project’s starting point and interactive giant checkers game, in addition to large green spaces that allow for outdoor activities and multi-use spaces.

NBK has fostered corporate social responsibility culture as a cardinal principle for serving the community at large. To this end, it contributed large investments in social support, and introduced many meaningful programs in areas including education, healthcare, training and recruitment of national talent, social support and welfare programs as well as environmental and sports initiatives.

NBK follows its practice in launching and sponsoring a variety of meaningful social initiatives in the fields of healthcare, childcare, social development, environment, sports and awareness, thus strengthening its position as a leading socially responsible corporation that strives to promote sustainable development in line with Kuwait National Development Plan.