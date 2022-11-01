Kuwait: NBK Capital has emerged a winner at The Banker’s Investment Banking Awards as Investment Bank of the Year for Emerging Markets 2022, a testament to NBK Capital’s delivery of the most innovative and transformative solutions for their clients.

The Banker’s Investment Banking Awards recognize the investment banks that have gone above and beyond to provide excellent service and execution for their clients – even during the most challenging of circumstances – and that have introduced impactful innovation into their work. The Awards also recognize the investment banks that are putting sustainability at the heart of what they do.

Fares Hammami, Executive Director of Investment Banking at NBK Capital, expressed his pride in the winning the award stating: “NBK Capital remains committed to assisting its clients achieve their objectives, even more so through difficult times, and continues to advise clients to remain nimble and agile to take advantage of market opportunities amidst the volatility”.

NBK Capital’s Investment Banking division offers a full suite of corporate finance advisory services, including Equity Capital Markets, Debt Capital Markets, Mergers and Acquisitions and Financing Advisory. Since inception, NBK Capital has executed over US$91bn worth of investment banking mandates to date, including c. US$20bn in Equity Capital Market mandates, more than US$33bn in Debt Capital Market mandates and Debt Restructuring assignments, c. US$7bn in Mergers and Acquisitions mandates and more than US$31bn in Financing Advisory mandates, further solidifying its track record as the country’s corporate finance advisor of choice.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, NBK Capital has supported its clients through challenging market conditions advising on the equivalent of $16.7bn in bond and sukuk as well as financing transactions. This included a six-year, non-call five $1bn senior unsecured issuance for NBK in September 2021, representing the largest issuance and the lowest coupon from a financial institution in Kuwait.

Earlier this year, NBK Capital completed advising the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) on the adoption of a sustainable finance framework to enhance NBK’s DCM profile and act as a catalyst for its own and its clients’ transition to more sustainable financing and business activities. This framework aligns with the ICMA 2021 Green Bond Principles, ICMA 2021 Social Bond Principles, ICMA 2021 Sustainability Bond Guidelines, LMA 2021 Green Loan Principles and LMA 2021 Social Loan Principles.

The Banker provides economic and financial intelligence for the world's financial sector and has built a reputation for objective and incisive reporting. The Banker has been the trusted source of banking information since 1926. The Banker has navigated its way through over 90 years of banking coverage from the Wall Street Crash of 1929 to the financial crisis of 2008 with the same reputation for accuracy, authority, and integrity.

