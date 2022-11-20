National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) and Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) have distributed essential winter supplies to 3000 cleaning workers in Kuwait.

The campaign aims to offer a warm winter for low-income workers facing hard weather conditions. The campaign is a way of showing appreciation to workers especially during cold weather.

Yaqoub Al Baqer, NBK Public Relations Senior Manager, expressed his sincere appreciation to Kuwait Red Crescent Society for its prompt response and efforts to help those in need.

“We are pleased and proud to be a part of this noble campaign that aims to provide vulnerable people with the needed aid to protect them from cold winter,” he added.

“NBK strives to support various private and public humanitarian missions in meeting their needs and achieving their humanitarian and social goals”, he noted. “This aid is part of our corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, which seeks to support initiatives that make a profound impact on the lives of communities around Kuwait. We thank the Kuwait Red Crescent Society for their noble efforts, and the continued aide they provide to people in need,” he stressed.

Speaking about the Winter Necessities campaign, Shaima Alshatti – Director resources development department at KRCS, said: “The Winter Necessities campaign helps KRCS achieve its strategy by ensuring all beneficiaries receive the necessary aid. The campaign, supported by our trusted partner, NBK, will target low-income workers and ensure their warmth this harsh winter.

She further noted: “KRCS relies on the generosity of our partners to fulfill our mission and NBK has been dedicated in helping us across different sectors such as healthcare, education and relief.”

She described NBK as one of KRCS’ vital partners due to the company’s continuous support of the organization’s efforts.

-Ends-