Al-Nasralla: NBK Academy is one of our proud initiatives reflecting our strategy to prepare distinguished national banking leaders

Pursuing its strategy of investing in national talent, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) welcomed the 27th wave of newly hired employees to its annual NBK Academy program, specifically designed for Kuwaiti fresh university graduates.

The welcome ceremony was attended by Mr. Salah Al-Fulaij, CEO of NBK – Kuwait, Mr. Sulaiman Al Marzouq, NBK-Kuwait Deputy CEO, Mr. Mohamed Al-Othman, GM- Consumer Banking Group, Mr. Mohammed Al-Kharafi, GM – Head of Group Operations Mr. Ahmed Bourisly, GM – Domestic Corporate Banking Group, in addition to several officials from Training and Development division at the bank.

The program will extend over a period of 7 months, from 18 September to March 2023, during which the trainees will receive intensive training on technological, behavioral and other skills that allow them to build a long career at NBK.

It also covers various areas of the banking business, such as banking principles, risk management, financial accounting, marketing, negotiation, banking and credit , as well as training on creativity, innovation, design thinking and boosting productivity. Following that, the trainees will receive intensified training on branch work mechanism before having on-site training at NBK branches for a period of 2 months.

At the final part of the program, the trainees will receive on-site training at many departments in the bank to gain better understanding of the banking sector’s work nature.

The participants will also present new ideas to the heads of different departments through the “Innovation Challenge Project” program, which aims to stimulate trainees’ creativity and introducing innovative solutions for the various training aspects covered in the academy.

NBK Academy boasts a long record of success for over 13 years. The program was specially designed for Kuwaiti fresh university graduates who successfully meet the admission criteria. It also hosts internationally accredited trainers to enable employees acquire specialized banking skills.

On this occasion, Maryam Al-Nasralla, Talent Management Team Leader, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait: “At NBK, we always seek to attract young Kuwaiti talent and to develop and upskill them to become an added value to the banking sector in the future.”

Al-Nasralla added: “NBK Academy reflects NBK’s vision and mission of investing in national talent to serve its goals related to Kuwaitization and supporting the national economy.”

NBK Academy aims to prepare highly skilled young Kuwait banking leaders in all the disciplines of the banking sector. This goes in line with the bank’s ambitious plans to build a sustainable future, constantly improve service, and achieve steady business growth and expansion both locally and regionally, she noted.

It is worth mentioning that NBK Academy was inaugurated in 2008 with the aim of paving the way for Kuwaiti fresh university graduates to join the banking sector. It provides graduates with the best training programs developed in cooperation with leading international institutions and universities to meet the demands of the labor market.

