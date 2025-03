Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Nayla Finance, a fintech reshaping access to funding for micro-businesses, has successfully secured $4M in seed funding, led by Sanabil Venture Studio by Stryber. The funds will be used to fuel product and business expansion, alongside building Nayla’s loan book and provide essential capital to micro-businesses across Saudi Arabia.

This investment marks a major milestone for Nayla Finance, accelerating its mission to provide fast, accessible, and technology-driven financing solutions for micro businesses. The funds will be used to enhance Nayla’s data-driven lending platform, scale operations, and expand partnerships within key sectors such as F&B, e-commerce, and retail.

“Our ambition is bold, and our team is relentless,” said Shaqran Alyahya, Co-founder & CEO of Nayla Finance. “We are building what others hesitate to—empowering important drivers of the Saudi economy with financial solutions designed for their reality.”

Khalid Naili, Co-founder & Chief Risk Officer, added: “Traditional lenders hesitate to finance microbusinesses due to limited financial history and perceived risk, but at Nayla, we see opportunity where others see uncertainty. By leveraging technology, alternative data, and advanced risk models, we are redefining creditworthiness and unlocking financing for businesses that drive the economy.” Rayan Aebi, CEO of Sanabil Venture Studio, and General Partner of the Fund, commented: “Nayla Finance is tackling a critical funding gap for micro-businesses, a segment forming the backbone of the Kingdom’s SME sector. At Sanabil Venture Studio by Stryber, we believe that fintech innovation is key to unlocking new economic potential. We are excited to support Nayla’s journey in creating a more inclusive and dynamic financial ecosystem.”

By simplifying the lending process through data-driven credit assessments and seamless digital journey, Nayla Finance ensures that small business owners can access financing without the friction of traditional banking requirements.

Looking Ahead: Scaling Micro-Business Lending in KSA

With the newly secured funding, Nayla Finance plans to:

Enhance its data-powered credit scoring for faster and more accurate lending decisions.

Expand its reach through strategic partnerships with e-commerce platforms, F&B aggregators, and merchant networks.

Deploying an additional $2.7m debt financing to build the loan book.

This funding milestone aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s push toward financial inclusion and digital transformation in the SME sector.

About Nayla Finance

Nayla Finance is a technology-driven microfinance company dedicated to empowering microbusinesses in Saudi Arabia. Through its cloud-based lending platform, Nayla provides fast and accessible financing solutions tailored to the needs of small entrepreneurs. Nayla Finance is also in the final stage of obtaining its license from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) and expects to officially launch operations in Q2 2025.

About Sanabil Venture Studio by Stryber:

Nayla Finance is the first venture in the fintech sector carved out from Sanabil Venture Studio, a strategic initiative by Sanabil Investments in partnership with Stryber to build scalable technology ventures in Saudi Arabia. The Venture Studio focuses on three key sectors within the PIF Strategic Pillar Program: Fintech, Consumer Goods, and Entertainment, Leisure & Sports, with operations launching in 2023. As of today, the studio has deployed around $20 million in total funding across 7 ventures, driving innovation across its focus sectors in Saudi Arabia.

