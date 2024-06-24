Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Nativex, a globally renowned digital marketing platform, is embarking on an ambitious expansion journey with the inauguration of its 18th office in Dubai Media City. With its specialized marketing solutions tailored to the real estate and travel market, Nativex’s Dubai office is strategically situated to contribute to the growth of the regional sector.

Suki Lin, Principal Director at Nativex, and Intan Agustina, Sr. Director of Client Growth, will lead the new office, bringing with them a wealth of experience and expertise in the mobile marketing industry. Their leadership will ensure that Nativex continues to deliver innovative solutions and unparalleled service to clients in the Middle East, helping them navigate the complexities of the Chinese market and achieve their business objectives.

The newly established office in Dubai will serve as a strategic base for Nativex’s operations in the Middle East, enabling the company to provide end-to-end, tailored marketing solutions to regional clients. With a focus on empowering real estate and travel & tourism businesses to connect with Chinese consumers effectively.

Empowering Middle East Businesses to Attract Chinese Investors/Customers

In an era where China plays an increasingly pivotal role in the global economy, enterprises across the Middle East are awakening to the immense potential of engaging with Chinese consumers effectively.

Nativex's expansion into Dubai underscores its unwavering commitment to aiding brands in the Middle East in navigating the intricate landscape of the Chinese market. This move aims to help these brands increase their brand awareness in China and attract more Chinese consumers, thereby unlocking new avenues for growth.

Expressing enthusiasm about this strategic move, Suki Lin, remarked, "The opening of our Dubai office signifies a momentous achievement for Nativex. The Middle East presents itself as a dynamic marketplace with boundless opportunities, and we are thrilled to bring our wealth of experience and expertise in China marketing to businesses across the region. Our objective is to empower brands with cutting-edge tools and invaluable insights to thrive in the Chinese market and realize their business objectives."

Nativex Statistics:

Founded in 2000, Nativex has over decades of experience in digital marketing.

Nativex serves more than 3,000 advertisers worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies in the gaming, consumer brands, travel, and real estate sectors.

About Nativex:

Nativex is a leading digital marketing platform committed to helping brands and apps achieve cross-regional growth. With a specialized focus on media buying, influencer marketing, and creative customization, we provide innovative solutions to expand our clients' reach across global markets. As the official agent for major Chinese advertising channels like Petal Ads, Baidu, Xiaohongshu, Ocean Engine, and Weibo, Nativex leverages its global, localized service teams and extensive experience to help clients from different countries and industries achieve growth in China.

For media inquiries, please contact: nativex@activedmc.com