Dubai, UAE: The National Media Authority (NMA) officially announced the formation of the NMA Youth Council, marking a strategic step to strengthen youth engagement in shaping the future of the UAE’s media sector. The launch reflects the NMA’s commitment to developing national talent and professional capabilities that can contribute meaningfully to the sector’s continued growth.

The announcement reflects national leadership’s direction to provide a positive, enabling environment that invests in youth potential, supports their meaningful participation, and empowers them to contribute to the advancement of the UAE’s media ecosystem and its future sectors.

The NMA Youth Council is entrusted with a range of strategic responsibilities, including proposing and contributing to policies and initiatives that empower youth and nurture creative talent. The council will also coordinate on an ongoing basis with federal and local youth councils to support the implementation of the National Youth Strategy. In addition, it will represent the NMA in regional and international forums, in line with broader national objectives to promote dialogue, openness, and excellence across the UAE’s comprehensive development journey.

Emphasizing the strategic landscape and its impact on the nation, His Excellency Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority, stated: “Today’s media landscape represents a key soft power asset and a primary engine shaping the UAE’s global standing.”

He added: “We are entering a new era that engages youth as strategic partners in crafting and delivering our inspiring national narrative to the world. Investing in youth is a direct investment in the nation’s future, And we place our full trust in their ability to lead transformations within the media sector, as ambassadors of the UAE’s message and values, and as genuine decision-makers and architects of change who reinforce our strategic leadership and global competitiveness.”

Highlighting the future of the sector, His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Vice Chairman of the National Media Authority, said: “The future of media demands agility and innovation to keep pace with rapid technological advancement and digital transformation. The formation of the Youth Council is a proactive step to ensure our media ecosystem remains future-ready.”

He added: “Youth are naturally positioned to harness modern media tools and leverage innovation to produce purposeful, impactful content. We place strong confidence in these young leaders to develop forward-looking strategies and advanced media frameworks that respond to future aspirations and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for the media of tomorrow.”

Speaking on the initiative’s impact on youth development, His Excellency Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Secretary General of the National Media Authority, said: “Through this council, we aim to create a lasting and positive impact on the professional and personal development of young talent, enabling a transition from participation to genuine leadership and decision-making. The council will serve as a platform to nurture talents, strengthen policy understanding, and translate ambitious ideas into practical initiatives. Our commitment reflects a clear conviction that empowering youth today is essential to sustaining institutional excellence and building capable media leaders for the future.”

Coinciding with the launch, the newly formed council held its inaugural meeting today, [Monday] to establish a clear roadmap for the next phase of its work. The meeting positioned the council as a direct communication channel linking the innovative perspectives of young employees with the NMA’s senior leadership. Through this role, the team is expected to contribute tangible value to institutional media operations and support the UAE’s continued positioning as a leading global media hub.

About the National Media Authority (NMA)

The National Media Authority (NMA) is the federal entity responsible for regulating and advancing the UAE’s media sector in line with national values and identity. Through an advanced regulatory and organisational framework, the NMA supports a sustainable and competitive media industry and develops a unified strategic narrative that strengthens the UAE’s influential media presence and presents a credible, inspiring global image of the country.