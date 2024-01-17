National Investments Company (NIC), in its capacity as the partial purchase manager for Rawasi Kuwait Holding Company K.S.C.C., is pleased to announce the successful completion of the partial acquisition of Rasiyat Holding Company K.P.S.C., marking only the second time such a transaction has taken place in Kuwait in compliance with the provisions of Book Nine of the Executive Regulations of Law No. 7 of 2010 the Capital Markets Authority their amendments.

Mr. Bashar Khan, Executive Vice President of Investment Banking Sector at National Investments Company, expressed his delight, stating, “We are thrilled that NIC has successfully fulfilled its role as the partial purchase manager for Rawasi Kuwait Holding. This transaction is a testament to NIC's commitment to providing customized and innovative solutions for its clients.”

Mr. Khan further emphasized the collaborative efforts of NIC team, working closely with key shareholders of Rasiyat to ensure a swift and seamless transaction. The Capital Markets Authority granted approval for the partial purchase offer document submitted by Rawasi Kuwait Holding to acquire 7% of the capital of Rasiyat Holding Company on August 29, 2023. NIC received CMA approval for the transfer of the achieved percentage of the offer (6.087%) to Rawasi ownership on November 16, 2023.

National Investments Company has a track record of successfully completing a diverse range of advisory deals, including capital increases for clients, mergers and acquisitions, private placements, and IPOs, with subsequent listings on Boursa Kuwait. The advisory team is currently engaged in several exciting transactions, showcasing our commitment to delivering services at international standards for our clients in Kuwait.

Mr. Khan, on behalf of National Investments Company, extends sincere gratitude to the Capital Markets Authority, Boursa Kuwait, and Kuwait Clearing Company for their valuable cooperation and contribution to the success of this transaction.