Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As part of its ongoing efforts to promote and protect labor rights in the UAE, the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) conducted its third inspection visit to a workers’ accommodation facility in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The visit is part of a series of regular field inspections carried out by the Institution to monitor workers’ living and working conditions, ensuring their rights are fully upheld in accordance with national legislation and international human rights conventions and treaties.

The delegation was led by Ms. Noor Al Suwaidi, Member of the Board of Trustees, and included H.E. Mohammed Al Hammadi, Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Noman, both also Members of the Board of Trustees, and H.E. Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General of the Institution. They were accompanied by a team of staff and labor rights specialists.

During the visit, the delegation held several side meetings with residents to listen to their feedback regarding living conditions and the work environment. These interactions provided an opportunity to assess the situation on the ground and gather valuable insights to inform recommendations for further strengthening labor protections.

Commenting on the visit, H.E. Maqsoud Kruse, Chairperson of the NHRI, stated: “These visits are not just observational exercises; they are a cornerstone of our commitment to transforming feedback into action. By directly engaging with workers, we are able to surface real-world challenges and translate them into informed recommendations that help strengthen labor rights frameworks across the country. This approach reflects our broader vision of institutional transparency, responsiveness, and inclusive human rights development.”

He further affirmed that the NHRI will continue conducting field visits across the country to reinforce direct engagement with various community groups and to promote a culture of human rights. “Our work is rooted in advancing the values of justice, dignity, and respect in all aspects of work and daily life,” he concluded.

About the National Human Rights Institution:

The National Human Rights Institution was established under Federal Law No. 12 of 2021, which stipulates that the Institution is an independent legal entity with financial and administrative autonomy in performing its duties, activities, and functions. It aims to promote and protect human rights and freedoms in accordance with the UAE Constitution, applicable laws and regulations, and relevant international charters and agreements.