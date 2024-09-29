Muscat: Acknowledging the pivotal role that SMEs play in fostering a vibrant and resilient economy, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, cements its standing as a trusted Partner for Growth for SMEs by offering an array of tailored solutions designed to enhance the competitive edge of small and medium-sized enterprises. This strategic diversification of solutions reflects the company's commitment to nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit, driving innovation, and cultivating successful, home-grown brands across various industries.

Recognizing the multifaceted challenges faced by SMEs in scaling operations, adapting to a dynamic business environment, and navigating shifting consumer preferences, the company offers a comprehensive suite of finance solutions. Established SMEs seeking to expand benefit from a range of tools designed to enhance short-term liquidity and ensure long-term financial stability. To meet the needs of SMSs, the company offers flexible plans and provides working capital requirements and any other financing needs. Additionally, National Finance facilitates rapid and straightforward financing for vehicles and machinery, equipping SMEs with the necessary resources to optimize their operations.

Commenting on the company’s commitment to strengthening the SME sector, Mr. Tariq Suleiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, remarked, “At National Finance, we understand the critical role SMEs play in job creation and community empowerment, as well as their significant potential to drive national progress and development. We take great pride in enterprise, resilience, and exceptional talent exhibited by the SME sector within our nation. In support of this, we have developed a diverse array of financing solutions designed to help these businesses forge sustainable paths to success and excellence. Through our efforts, we aspire to empower local enterprises to thrive, lead their industries to new heights, and drive the country towards a promising future.”

National Finance’s support for SMEs extends beyond providing financing, to include expert advisory services aimed at ensuring responsible financing and safeguarding SME’s growth trajectories. The company’s seasoned relationship managers are adept at offering insightful advisory support, guiding SME owners in selecting the most suitable solutions for their specific needs, while customizing terms to align with both short-term objectives and long-term plans, ensuring a tailored approach to each business's unique requirements.

National Finance firmly believes in the transformative power of the SME sector and the remarkable potential of youth-led enterprises to steer the country towards a future rich with promise and opportunity. The company’s dedicated support for SMEs reflects its commitment to positively impact the communities it serves, while also aligning with the country’s broader economic diversification goals.